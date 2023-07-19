Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has pledged to ensure resource-rich communities benefit from minerals mined in their areas.CCC Midlands provincial chairperson Takavafira Zhou made the remarks at a campaign rally in Mberengwa district last week where he expressed concern that villagers in the emerald and lithium-rich Jeka area have not benefited from the exploitation of their resources.He said there was massive plunder of minerals in the Mataga and Jeka areas in Mberengwa by the elite while the district remained underdeveloped."More than 180 huge trucks ferry lithium from the vicinity of Jeka business centre to Harare and Mozambique on a daily basis and the dust and noise pollution has become unbearable."Worse still, the local people have nothing to show for their abundant mineral resources, be it lithium, emeralds, chrome, platinum, antimony, iron ore, lime, copper, gold or tantalite except poverty, misery and underdevelopment," Zhou said."We certainly can complete the unfinished business of the liberation struggle by ensuring that Mberengwa as a host community benefits from its abundant natural resources. A new great Mberengwa is possible under CCC, and so likewise is a new great Zimbabwe," he said.CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was in the province last week canvassing for votes ahead of the August 23 polls.