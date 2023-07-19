Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)'s general council has suspended Obert Masaraure over alleged misconduct.

But the decision has left the union divided with one of its affiliates, Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union, saying it did not endorse the suspension order.

"At its meeting held at Cresta Jameson Hotel on the 22nd of July 2023 the general council resolved to suspend Obert Masaraure from the general council on allegations of misconduct emanating from the incidents that happened during the Workers' Day commemorations at Dzivarasekwa Stadium on the 1st of May 2023," read the suspension letter signed by ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo.

"A disciplinary process would be instituted as soon as possible to investigate the allegations levelled against him. Meanwhile, ARTUZ [Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe] is requested to nominate his replacement in the general council."

Masaraure yesterday confirmed the suspension but pleaded innocent.

"I have been suspended from the ZCTU general council for these speeches. I simply called for a general strike demanding US dollar salaries. I further demanded freedom for (detained CCC Zengeza West MP) Job Sikhala and condemned corruption," he said.

Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union in a statement condemned Masaraure suspension.

"We do not agree with the statement from ZCTU that the general council suspended Obert Masaraure, president of ARTUZ.

"It was not the general council but few individuals who did not follow the ZCTU constitution and purport to have suspended him.

"It is unbelievable that ZCTU can appear to be victimising an affiliate leader for speaking on issues that are troubling workers.

"We believe he is being victimised for his speech he made on May Day as Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson after ZCTU leaders tried to prevent him."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

55 mins ago | 159 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 221 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

2 hrs ago | 802 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

3 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 881 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

15 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1449 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 892 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1926 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

21 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

22 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 576 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days