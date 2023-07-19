Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)'s general council has suspended Obert Masaraure over alleged misconduct.But the decision has left the union divided with one of its affiliates, Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union, saying it did not endorse the suspension order."At its meeting held at Cresta Jameson Hotel on the 22nd of July 2023 the general council resolved to suspend Obert Masaraure from the general council on allegations of misconduct emanating from the incidents that happened during the Workers' Day commemorations at Dzivarasekwa Stadium on the 1st of May 2023," read the suspension letter signed by ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo."A disciplinary process would be instituted as soon as possible to investigate the allegations levelled against him. Meanwhile, ARTUZ [Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe] is requested to nominate his replacement in the general council."Masaraure yesterday confirmed the suspension but pleaded innocent."I have been suspended from the ZCTU general council for these speeches. I simply called for a general strike demanding US dollar salaries. I further demanded freedom for (detained CCC Zengeza West MP) Job Sikhala and condemned corruption," he said.Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union in a statement condemned Masaraure suspension."We do not agree with the statement from ZCTU that the general council suspended Obert Masaraure, president of ARTUZ."It was not the general council but few individuals who did not follow the ZCTU constitution and purport to have suspended him."It is unbelievable that ZCTU can appear to be victimising an affiliate leader for speaking on issues that are troubling workers."We believe he is being victimised for his speech he made on May Day as Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition spokesperson after ZCTU leaders tried to prevent him."