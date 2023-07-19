Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
VICE–PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga says government will be merciless with perpetrators of political violence in the run-up and after the August 23 elections.

Chiwenga said this yesterday while addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Stoneridge, Harare South constituency where he highlighted several achievements made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration for the past five years it has been in power.

"What we expect is the peace, unity and love that you have maintained till today. We want peace till the voting day. We want love, unity and tolerance among ourselves as Zimbabweans," he said.

"That way we are going to shame what has been happening all these years. That is not going to happen again. Those bent on violence, you will get your VIP ticket to Chikurubi [Maximum Security Prison]. We are not going to be merciful.

"Elections are coming on August 23. The father will remain the father, mother, wife, grandfather, aunt or nephew. So why should we attack each other? Are we not Zimbabweans? Let's unite the children of Monomutapa.

"We are the most literate State in Africa. Why should we downgrade ourselves? What happened in the past remains in the past. We no longer want to see that in our country."

He said Zimbabweans should build a country which will be the envy of all.

"We have the fastest GDP (gross domestic product) growth, not only in southern Africa but worldwide. We have now stabilised the issue of price hikes caused by Zimbabwe's enemies and we will continue to do that," Chiwenga said.

Narrating some Zanu-PF government achievements, Chiwenga said (power) loadshedding was now a thing of the past, adding that government had also ensured the stabilisation of prices.

"Dams are now everywhere. We are not just constructing but at every dam we are generating electricity. If construction of Tugwi-Mukosi and Mutirikwi hydro-electricity stations in Masvingo are completed, we won't be solely relying on electricity from Kariba or Hwange. It will be a standalone [project]," he  said.

"The Hwange units 7 and 8 to be commissioned by the head of State has enabled us to stop importing electricity. There is no longer loadshedding. If they switch off, it will be because of maintenance. We now have enough electricity," he added.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

55 mins ago | 159 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

1 hr ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 222 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

2 hrs ago | 802 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

3 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 881 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

15 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1449 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 892 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1926 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

21 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

22 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 576 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days