Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

by Staff reporter

VICE–PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga says government will be merciless with perpetrators of political violence in the run-up and after the August 23 elections.Chiwenga said this yesterday while addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Stoneridge, Harare South constituency where he highlighted several achievements made by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration for the past five years it has been in power."What we expect is the peace, unity and love that you have maintained till today. We want peace till the voting day. We want love, unity and tolerance among ourselves as Zimbabweans," he said."That way we are going to shame what has been happening all these years. That is not going to happen again. Those bent on violence, you will get your VIP ticket to Chikurubi [Maximum Security Prison]. We are not going to be merciful."Elections are coming on August 23. The father will remain the father, mother, wife, grandfather, aunt or nephew. So why should we attack each other? Are we not Zimbabweans? Let's unite the children of Monomutapa."We are the most literate State in Africa. Why should we downgrade ourselves? What happened in the past remains in the past. We no longer want to see that in our country."He said Zimbabweans should build a country which will be the envy of all."We have the fastest GDP (gross domestic product) growth, not only in southern Africa but worldwide. We have now stabilised the issue of price hikes caused by Zimbabwe's enemies and we will continue to do that," Chiwenga said.Narrating some Zanu-PF government achievements, Chiwenga said (power) loadshedding was now a thing of the past, adding that government had also ensured the stabilisation of prices."Dams are now everywhere. We are not just constructing but at every dam we are generating electricity. If construction of Tugwi-Mukosi and Mutirikwi hydro-electricity stations in Masvingo are completed, we won't be solely relying on electricity from Kariba or Hwange. It will be a standalone [project]," he said."The Hwange units 7 and 8 to be commissioned by the head of State has enabled us to stop importing electricity. There is no longer loadshedding. If they switch off, it will be because of maintenance. We now have enough electricity," he added.