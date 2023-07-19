Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS and Warriors defender Frank Makarati has amplified calls for Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat to reconsider their decision to retire from international football so that they can lead Zimbabwe in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers starting in November.

Musona announced his retirement from the Warriors in May last year after playing for the team since 2010, a period in which he featured 51 times and scored 24 goals.

His announcement came two months after Zimbabwe had been suspended by Fifa from international football over third-party interference.

It was a decision taken a few months after his close friend and former Warriors teammate Billiat had also announced his exit from the national team.

But after Fifa lifted the ban on Zimbabwe which saw the Warriors being placed in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Africa, Dynamos captain Makarati has made an impassioned plea to the duo to come out of retirement to help the national team.

"I don't know what forced them to make that decision, and we can't force them to come back. Of course, it might be a good decision on their side, but to be honest, it's not the best decision for the country. Personally, I feel that the two are at the peak of their careers, and the country still needs their services. You try to look around to see who is better than those two in their positions in the Warriors team at the moment ... you won't find any. Their talent and experience are still needed. People might say we now need new blood in the team, but we as youngsters we need people like Musona to guide, push and motivate us," Makarati said.

The defender said Musona (33) and Billiat (32) should emulate what Argentina football legend Lionel Messi did when he came out of retirement to lead his country to World Cup glory in Qatar last year.

"Messi retired from Argentina but came back and won the World Cup for his country. Age is still on their side. We have seen players like Pepe (40) and Christiano Ronaldo (38) playing for Portugal, while Luka Modric (37) is still going strong at Real Madrid and Croatia. If you compare those players I have mentioned, with, for example, Musona, you will see that he is still very young and has at least three to five years on him playing for the national team."

Makarati expressed delight at the  readmission of Zimbabwe into the Fifa football family following a one-and-half year ban, in a development he said will open doors into the international market for players like him who are still playing local football.

The centreback who was voted the third best player in the local league last season, is expected to make the Chan squad for the tournament set for September.

"As players, we are very happy that international football is back. For some of us still playing in the local league, this is a chance for us to market ourselves and get contracts abroad. It also motivates players knowing that if you play well, your efforts will be rewarded by playing international games. As players, we are now pushing harder even at training knowing that if you do well you could be picked to play at the Cosafa, Chan, Afcon and World Cup qualifiers."

In Group C of the 2026 World Cup, the Warriors will meet Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho.

"It's not an easy group, but not the worst. What is needed are good preparations because I feel all the teams in the group are beatable. As Zimbabwe, we have good quality players who can match anyone in the world. It's only that we have been in the wilderness for a long time now. That demands us to have better preparations than all our opponents because already we are playing a catch-up," Makarati advised.

The team finishing top of the group after the matches will automatically qualify for the World Cup finals to be staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States, while four best runners-up from all the groups will play each other to determine one team which will proceed to an intercontinental play-offs final.

The Fifa World Cup qualifiers in Africa will kick-off in November.

Zimbabwean football is currently run by a normalisation committee whose immediate task, as far as the World Cup qualifiers are concerned, is to appoint the Warriors coach.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

52 mins ago | 147 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

58 mins ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

59 mins ago | 210 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

2 hrs ago | 791 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

3 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 431 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 880 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1445 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 891 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1926 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

21 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

21 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 575 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days