Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
INDEPENDENT presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has been granted temporary reprieve after the High Court struck off the roll an application for execution of a judgment granted in favour of a Zanu-PF activist who is seeking his disqualification from the presidential race.

In his application filed earlier this month, Zanu-PF activist Lovedale Mangwana said he wanted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to go ahead and print ballot papers without Kasukuwere's name.

However, when the matter was heard in chambers yesterday, High Court judge Justice David Mangota removed the matter from the roll of urgent matters, ordering each party to bear its own costs.

Addressing journalists after the hearing, Kasukuwere's lawyer Method Ndlovu said the judge indicated that he could not decide on an issue that was still before a higher court.

"The court refused to hear Mangwana and removed the matter off the roll on the basis that there is no judicial economy at all for it to hear the matter today as the Supreme Court will finally deal with it on Thursday.

"So the court was alive and aware of the fact that it is at risk of issuing an order which might be contradictory to what the Apex court of the land, the Supreme Court, will say in non-constitutional matters," Ndlovu said.

Mangwana's application for execution came after Kasukuwere filed a Supreme Court appeal in which he sought to reverse an earlier High Court judgment that blocked the former Zanu-PF commissar from standing in next month's elections as a presidential candidate.

Mangwana wanted the High Court order, blocking Kasukuwere from contesting, to be executed pending the Supreme Court appeal.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

53 mins ago | 155 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

59 mins ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 214 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

2 hrs ago | 800 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 881 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1446 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 891 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1926 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

21 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

22 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 576 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days