Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said Zanu-PF has never loved people of Matebeleland, but only wants to use them to retain power.

Chamisa made the remarks at a district campaign rally in Umzingwane on Sunday on his way to Beitbridge.

He claimed that the ruling party only pays attention to Matebeleland when it is time for politicking, but neglects it when it comes to developmental issues.

"Everything is centralised in Harare. What kind of a country is this? Birth certificates, Harare; passports Harare; and even lobola will end up being paid in Harare," Chamisa said.

"So many of your children here have left and migrated to South Africa reducing themselves to painful situations because of Zanu-PF's misrule."

Aspiring CCC Member of Parliament for Umzingwane constituency, Mcebisi Ndlovu said in his constituency they were preaching the gospel of change.

"In our culture if you hear people saying they are tired, it means they are fed up. This is an agricultural economy and people send their products to Bulawayo city markets, but the bond (Zimdollar) has shockingly collapsed so they get nothing in return," Ndlovu said.

A village head, Lewis Khumalo, applauded the locals for attending the rally.

"This has never happened before. We love how peaceful it is on our side. May God stay involved in the election," he said.

Later in Rutenga, Masvingo where a crowd had gathered waiting for Chamisa there were reports of chaos after alleged Zanu-PF youths disrupted the meeting.

A source told NewsDay that Zanu-PF supporters arrived and disturbed the meeting which led the police to disperse the gathering using teargas.

"When the police told people to go home, CCC people went to town to wait for Chamisa, then there was noise and throwing of teargas everywhere," said the source.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not reachable for comment.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

54 mins ago | 157 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

60 mins ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 215 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

2 hrs ago | 801 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 881 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1448 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 891 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1926 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

21 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

22 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 576 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days