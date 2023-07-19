Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said Zanu-PF has never loved people of Matebeleland, but only wants to use them to retain power.Chamisa made the remarks at a district campaign rally in Umzingwane on Sunday on his way to Beitbridge.He claimed that the ruling party only pays attention to Matebeleland when it is time for politicking, but neglects it when it comes to developmental issues."Everything is centralised in Harare. What kind of a country is this? Birth certificates, Harare; passports Harare; and even lobola will end up being paid in Harare," Chamisa said."So many of your children here have left and migrated to South Africa reducing themselves to painful situations because of Zanu-PF's misrule."Aspiring CCC Member of Parliament for Umzingwane constituency, Mcebisi Ndlovu said in his constituency they were preaching the gospel of change."In our culture if you hear people saying they are tired, it means they are fed up. This is an agricultural economy and people send their products to Bulawayo city markets, but the bond (Zimdollar) has shockingly collapsed so they get nothing in return," Ndlovu said.A village head, Lewis Khumalo, applauded the locals for attending the rally."This has never happened before. We love how peaceful it is on our side. May God stay involved in the election," he said.Later in Rutenga, Masvingo where a crowd had gathered waiting for Chamisa there were reports of chaos after alleged Zanu-PF youths disrupted the meeting.A source told NewsDay that Zanu-PF supporters arrived and disturbed the meeting which led the police to disperse the gathering using teargas."When the police told people to go home, CCC people went to town to wait for Chamisa, then there was noise and throwing of teargas everywhere," said the source.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not reachable for comment.