Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SOUTH African opposition, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has described Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu-PF and ANC as two peas in a pod whose involvement in corruption is a signal of their political demise.

Governing parties, Zanu-PF and ANC have been mired in controversies emanating from corruption that the two have failed to tackle.

In Zimbabwe, senior Zanu-PF officials were exposed in an explosive investigative docu-series that laid bare how elites are involved in a web of money laundering using State institutions.

Mnangagwa, his allies Uebert Angel and Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanaya were name-dropped in the exposè titled ‘Gold Mafia'.

Since the release of the Al Jazeera documentary, no arrests have been with the government promising to "investigate".

Just like Mnangagwa, Cyril Ramaphosa has been found in the corruption spotlight after millions of United States dollars were found stashed in a sofa prompting the EFF to call for his resignation.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com EFF secretary general Marshall Dlamini said Zanu-PF and ANC have proved that they have no wherewithal to address corruption in their respective countries.

"The reality is that the former liberation movements by nature do not go beyond transforming society. They know by nature they are going to die a natural death. That is why the leaders can see that the day is coming and that eventually, they are going to die a natural death. They start doing things that are unethical, things that are wrong. On the stealing of Cyril, he does not steal on the basis that he wants more but he can see that the ANC is nearing an end.

"It is the nature of the liberation movements. They can see power is going that is why they want to still as much as they can. Some of them take money and stash out of this country so that when the time comes they can take their families and disappear," said Dlamini.

Mnangagwa heads into an election scheduled for August 23 on the back of a failed expedition to tackle corruption.

When he replaced Robert Mugabe in a military-assisted coup in 2017, Mnangagwa promised to eradicate corruption in all state institutions.

His promise has failed to see the light of day with senior government officials arrested only to be acquitted in what the opposition has described as a catch-and-release syndrome.

Dlamini told NewZimbabwe.com that both ANC and Zanu-PF appear to have lost direction and lack ideas to transform their economies.

"They are not good leaders. That is why we are contesting the ANC. We want to remove it from power because they have no idea how to grow the economy. The countries have evolved, they need fresh ideas and that cannot be found in the liberation movements," said Dlamini.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

55 mins ago | 159 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 219 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

2 hrs ago | 802 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

3 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 881 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

15 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1449 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 892 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1926 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

21 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

22 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 576 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days