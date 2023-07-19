Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OUTGOING Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member Of Parliament Tendai Biti has described the availed current voters' roll as a "crime scene" demanding an urgent national audit.

This comes after the CCC pointed out anomalies in the voters' roll which the party alleges is not searchable nor analyzable.

CCC added says the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) availed a voters' roll with small fonts and in PDF format which does not allow a comprehensive search.

The electoral body however dismissed the claims saying the roll was in such a format to avoid it being tampered with or altered.

"The current voters' roll is not fit for a burial society election. It is a crime scene. There must be an urgent national audit of this roll signed off by all political parties.

"Zimbabwe cannot be led into an occult travesty masquerading as an election. 23 August must be a real election," Biti said.

An electronic copy of the voters' roll was released a few weeks back with the opposition slamming the delay which they claim gave leeway for manipulation of data in Zanu-PF's favor.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

56 mins ago | 162 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 225 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 87 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 622 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

3 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 881 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

15 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1449 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 892 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1927 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

22 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

22 hrs ago | 2873 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 576 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days