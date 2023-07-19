News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF activist Lovedale Mangwana, who is battling to block independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere from running in the 23 August crucial poll, has had his High Court application for execution of judgement pending Supreme Court appeal dismissed and removed from the roll.High Court Justice David Mangota, who is on the firing line over the issue after he ruled in Mangwana's favour to block Kasukuwere, is under growing pressure over the case.This means that Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election until his appeal to the Supreme Court is heard on 27 July.After Kasukuwere's ruling and subsequent appeal amid some political fallout, Mangwana went back to Mangota in a bid ensure the former Zanu-PF commissar, MP and minister has been suspended.Mangwana also filed a Supreme Court application demanding that the case must be treated as urgent.