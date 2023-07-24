Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe prison boss shields partisan officer

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services has ignored a letter written to it by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights attorney Innocent Gonese over the misconduct of ZPCS officer Caroline Manjongo who has taken up a Zanu-PF political post in violation of the constitution, The NewsHawks reported.

In an interview, Gonese said the letter he wrote to Prisons has not yet been responded to and they are yet to map a way forward.

"The letter has not been responded to, so we are still contemplating our next move," he said.

A fortnight ago, Gonese through ZLHR wrote to ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu (pictured) demanding action over Manjongo who is serving as the vice-chairperson of the Zanu-PF women's league in Mashonaland East province in violation of section 208 of the constitution.

In their letter, Gonese, representing a concerned citizen, Takudzwanashe Mudzuri, issued Prisons a three-day ultimatum to respond, which  the institution has failed to do.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East secretary for security Jeremiah Chiwetu, a former police officer, wrote a letter dated 30 May 2023 to ZPCS chief director human resources administration and development, Commissioner Alvord Gapare, requesting the release of Caroline Manjongo.

The letter also revealed that the Manjongo, the prison officer, was also serving as the Mashonaland East Zanu-PF women's league deputy secretary, in violation of the constitution.
Chiwetu, who is also Marondera East legislator, requested that Manjongo be given time off to help organise the party ahead of elections.

Another letter dated 31 May 2023, written by retired Lieutenant-Colonel Samuel Makureya, the secretary for administration for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association in Harare, said Manjongo will be on national duty. The letter was addressed to Gapare.

"Requested is the release from duty of the above referred Zanu-PF cadre who is the vice-chairwoman Women's League for the period as from 1 June 2023 up to end of elections.
"She will be carrying out national duty involved in the Party Voter Mobilisation Programmes. Your assistance by releasing her for this noble cause will be much appreciated," Makureya, who is secretary for administration, wrote to Gapare.


In past elections, the conduct of members of the security forces has come under scrutiny because of their partisan behaviour.

The most recent ban was of a Bindura rally where police said there are no servicable roads to the venue.

A rally in Gokwe was allowed but on stringent conditions that there would be no bussing and no toy-toying, conditions that do not apply to the ruling Zanu-PF.

The police, for example, have often been accused of arbitrarily blocking opposition rallies or arresting opposition officials for flimsy reasons.

CCC reports that between 22 March 2022 by-elections and the campaign trail of the upcoming harmonised elections, police have banned over 120 rallies and meetings.

The police have often been accused of brutalising members of the opposition during demonstrations or in detention, while members of the intelligence have been implicated in kidnappings.

Source - NewsHawks

Must Read

Mnangagwa dragged to court

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Cheating businessman axed to death, legs chopped off

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Shingi Munyeza and wife ordered to repay US$100 000 with interest

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe prison boss shields partisan officer

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mining sector grows about 10%

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Two cattle thieves nabbed

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe experienced a significant increase in macroeconomic fluctuations in June 2023

8 hrs ago | 220 Views

Kasukuwere appeals bar to contest 2023 rat race - HC judge was compromised - to equally compromise SC judges. It's muddle!

10 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Hunting benefits truths can collapse Anti-hunting Animal Rights Groups

11 hrs ago | 175 Views

Breaking the Chains: Liberating African Men from the Shackles of Patriarchy

11 hrs ago | 276 Views

Social Media and Activism in Zimbabwe: Harnessing the Power of Digital Networks

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Afro-jazz sensation Berita to perform at Zimfest Live

11 hrs ago | 191 Views

Open letter to President Ramaphosa, Mnangagwa and HH

11 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Reading the writing on the wall; 2023 elections

11 hrs ago | 591 Views

Limiting live streaming of court proceedings hinders transparency and public engagement

11 hrs ago | 43 Views

Hypocrites!!

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

12 hrs ago | 459 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

12 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

12 hrs ago | 1117 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

12 hrs ago | 527 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

14 hrs ago | 1765 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

14 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

14 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

14 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

14 hrs ago | 455 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

14 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

14 hrs ago | 81 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

14 hrs ago | 786 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

14 hrs ago | 73 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

14 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

14 hrs ago | 317 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

14 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

14 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

14 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

14 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

14 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

14 hrs ago | 88 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

14 hrs ago | 101 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

24 Jul 2023 at 20:32hrs | 492 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

24 Jul 2023 at 20:14hrs | 1148 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

24 Jul 2023 at 19:44hrs | 572 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

24 Jul 2023 at 19:41hrs | 3291 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days