Zimbabwe prison boss shields partisan officer

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CCC rubbishes Kindness Paradza claims
The opposition CCC has dismissed as false claims by Deputy Information minister Kindness Paradza and other Zanu-PF officials who say the party has been refusing to feature on the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) during the ongoing election campaigns.

CCC says ZBC still refuses to give it equal and fair coverage, while also still operating as a ruling Zanu-PF's propaganda mouthpiece.

Whenever it gets to have token coverage, it is usually crudely biased, unprofessional and unethical, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says.

All this is in violation of ZBC's constitutional mandate, as well as professional obligations.

ZBC has a constitutional and professional duty as a public broadcaster to cover all parties in an equal and impartial way.

However, since 1980, ZBC has operated like a partisan Zanu-PF mouthpiece, a traditional with roots in the colonial era.

In the process, the state-run broadcaster has lost credibility and viewers, consequently becoming technically insolvent.



Source - NewsHawks

