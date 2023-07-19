Rufaro Stadium misses another deadline

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Harare City Council has missed another deadline for the completion of the renovation of Rufaro Stadium.Two weeks ago, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume spoke with conviction that he will officially open Rufaro Stadium on the 24th of July.The day has passed and it is the same old story as the ceremonial home of Zimbabwean football is in almost the same state as it was on the 14th of July.Heaps of rubble have now become a common feature in the iconic stadium and the Harare City Council has given yet another promise."We are at the stage where we are about to open it, the pitch is ready and we are about to draw the lines. The changing rooms have been expanded, it's going to have 16 showers for all the players to be able to shower at the same time. There will be bucket or individual seats which will be put in phases. There's going to be a media room," said Mafume.Just like his words, the turf looks greener, but it does not tell the complete story as the toilets and the changing rooms are yet to be worked on.At the same time, the trenches on either side of the pitch are yet to be filled, with ruble uncleared.