Zanu-PF supporter confiscates, torches CCC campaign posters

News / Local

by Stafff reporter

DREADED Zanu-PF member, Admire "Bicep" Ndhlovu allegedly set on fire opposition party campaign material this week in Chinhoyi.The ex-convict, who served time for murder, is one of surviving members of the now moribund Top Six, a ruthless Zanu-PF-linked militia group then loyal to businessman-cum-politician, Phillip Chiyangwa.Two Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, Romeo Dube and Lloyd Mukwara on Monday faced harassment at the hands of Ndhlovu in Chikonohono high density suburb, where they were putting up campaign posters.Dube, who is the election agent for Ward 5 councillor and incumbent Chinhoyi Mayor, Garikai Dendera, and aspiring MP Leslie Mhangwa narrated the ordeal to NewZimbabwe.com."We had taken a break for lunch around 12:35pm after doing rounds putting up posters and decided to buy lunch at Pfungwadzakanaka shops."On our way there, Ndhlovu confronted us and grabbed a bunch of about 200 posters and set them alight reducing them to ashes," said Dube.The matter was reported to the police under Report Received Book (RRB) 5586631.In an almost similar incident in the political hotbed of Mashonaland West province, a Zanu-PF youth was assaulted by Chicken lnn staff in Chegutu for pasting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's campaign posters on an electricity pole adjacent to the fast food outlet.The youth refused to take instructions to pull down the posters and was heavily bashed before being dragged to the backyard, where they continued to beat him up.The matter is reportedly still under investigation.