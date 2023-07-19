CCC candidate pushes for Gukurahundi compensation

News / Local

NKAYI South constituency's Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Jabulani Hadebe, says he will use his position in Parliament to push for justice and compensation for Gukurahundi victims who include some of his family members.Hadebe made the claims on Monday during a virtual debate organised by Nkayi Community Parliament titled: 2023 Harmonised Elections: Why should the people of Nkayi vote for you?He was responding to Zanu-PF Nkayi South legislator, Stars Mathe, who had accused him of being an outsider."I can't be a missing person like Hadebe who stays in Bulawayo who will board the bus back to Bulawayo after you have voted him," Mathe said."I will not be a missing person because I have a homestead here."He has friends and usually borrows a car from them to move around to campaign before he boards a bus back to Bulawayo."In response, Hadebe said his opponents were spreading "rumours" that he was not a resident of Nkayi."I was born and bred in Nkayi, that is where my umbilical cord is. I learnt at Guwe Primary School, did Grade One in 1991 and transferred to Bulawayo in 1993," Hadebe said."In my early 20s, right through 2013, I supported Guwe Primary and Secondary schools with books and donated paint at the neighbouring clinic."It should be our primary objective to get rid of these two Zanu-PF MPs in Nkayi North and South. My family was a victim of Gukurahundi and is still suffering from its effects."Hadebe added: "I represent all those displaced by the genocide. I represent all the downtrodden. My political rivals are scared and shaking because the wind that I bring on August 23 is great."Another candidate, Sithabisiwe Mathema, said she decided to stand as an independent after she was cheated in Zanu-PF primaries."Nkayi is my home. I tried in the Zanu-PF primary elections. After what happened, I said to myself this is no longer a party issue, it should be a Nkayi issue and people in my community hence, I am standing as an independent."