Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's CCC slams Information Deputy minister's lies

by Staff reporter
11 mins ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change has described the coverage of this year's elections by State media as unconstitutional, biased, manipulated and unjustifiably skewed in favor of the ruling party Zanu-PF.

CCC rubbished claims by the Deputy Minister of Information, Kindness Paradza that the opposition is refusing to take up airtime on State controlled ZBC.

In a statement, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the little coverage that the opposition party is accorded is biased, derogatory and manipulated in contravention of the Constitution and Electoral Law.

"Coalition for Change notes false claims by the Deputy Information Minister, Kindness Paradza, that the opposition is "refusing to take up airtime on ZBC."

"It is a matter of public record that ZBC refuses to give any independent or fair coverage to the CCC, our Presidential Candidate, Nelson Chamisa, our star rallies, our cluster rallies, our rural penetration drive, our campaign messages or any of our wide-ranging political activities.

"Not only is the state media's coverage unequal, but whatever token coverage is accorded to the opposition is biased, derogatory and manipulated in contravention of the Constitution and Electoral Law," she added.

Section 61 of the Constitution obliges state media to be impartial and to afford a fair opportunity for the presentation of divergent views and dissenting opinions.

"Additionally, the Electoral Law including sections 160G and 160J of the Electoral Act require state media to be fair and grant balanced allocation of time and prominence between Zanu-PF and the CCC.

"The CCC is legally entitled equitable treatment including a reasonable opportunity to present our case. It is a matter of public record that the state media in general and ZBC in particular, have failed to comply with the law," the CCC spokesperson added.

According to Mahere, State media is now being used as an extension of Zanu-PF propaganda with over 90% of the content glorifying President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Zimbabwe's State media has degenerated into a political reporting arm for Zanu-PF as demonstrated by the skewed news and current affairs coverage that is heavily biased in favour of Mr Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in terms of content, support and time allocation (over 90%)."

Mahere also chastised the Permanent Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana for abdicating his constitutional obligation.

"This unconstitutional conduct cascades as far as the Permanent Secretary for Information who has a constitutional obligation to act in a non-partisan manner as a civil servant.

"Instead, he has demonstrated clear support of Zanu-PF in the exercise of his functions. His conduct in this regard offends section 200 of the Constitution and further undermines the ability of state media to act in a non-partisan manner as is required by law," she said.

The CCC, according to the party spokesperson, is available to participate on all fairly-moderated platforms that accord with the Constitutional standard.

"We further challenge the ZBC to afford our Presidential Candidate, Nelson Chamisa, the opportunity, on a live and unfettered platform, to present his message of hope to the nation, in the same way in which it provides live, wall-to-wall coverage of Mr Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF activities and Zanu-PF rallies."

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #CCC, #Zanu-PF, #ZBC

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa promises Mnangagwa Leader of Opposition seat in Parliament

10 mins ago | 51 Views

Kasukuwere wants Mnangagwa's govt to release all political prisoners

11 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's land reform created roads funding gap

12 mins ago | 12 Views

FC Platinum, Chiefs booted out of Caf competitions

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Farmers struggle to service loans

13 mins ago | 16 Views

Black Vendetta mafia gang ravages Chitungwiza

13 mins ago | 32 Views

'Commute death sentence to prison terms'

13 mins ago | 8 Views

'Zimbabwe govt bigwigs liars'

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Church nominates Zanu-PF candidate for Mutare West

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Dembare eye better fortunes at BF

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF leaders experts at doublespeak

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe Judiciary under spotlight

15 mins ago | 14 Views

There's life after Zimbabwe's August 23 polls

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe is under siege

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Living wage not equivalent to minimum wage

16 mins ago | 12 Views

CCC candidate pushes for Gukurahundi compensation

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF supporter confiscates, torches CCC campaign posters

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Rough campaign for opposition as election nears

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation drops to 101.3%

17 mins ago | 15 Views

Another school under makorokoza threat

18 mins ago | 17 Views

US$27m needed to modernise Bulawayo CBD roads

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Ex-Zinara boss loses houses, cars

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Duty-free cars for retired senior civil servants

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF surpasses 2018 set targets

19 mins ago | 4 Views

CDC seeks owners of unclaimed ZSE shares

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe to hold elections under alarming human violations, claims Amnesty International

20 mins ago | 6 Views

London based Kavango set to acquire two gold-rich projects in Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC takes advantage of ZANU PF fights

20 mins ago | 74 Views

ZMC holds golf day ahead of elections

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Armed robbers raid mine

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Former football player Chrispen Dickson dies

9 hrs ago | 394 Views

Even Mnangagwa wants 'whites' to develop Zimbabwe!

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

A stern test of character awaits Highlanders this weekend

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Rufaro Stadium misses another deadline

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF pays for all the rallies that are aired live on television

10 hrs ago | 328 Views

Kasukuwere presidency bid revives Zanu-PF factional battles

10 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

11 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Cheating businessman axed to death, legs chopped off

11 hrs ago | 704 Views

Shingi Munyeza and wife ordered to repay US$100 000 with interest

11 hrs ago | 783 Views

Zimbabwe prison boss shields partisan officer

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe prison boss shields partisan officer

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mining sector grows about 10%

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Two cattle thieves nabbed

14 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe experienced a significant increase in macroeconomic fluctuations in June 2023

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

Kasukuwere appeals bar to contest 2023 rat race - HC judge was compromised - to equally compromise SC judges. It's muddle!

21 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Hunting benefits truths can collapse Anti-hunting Animal Rights Groups

21 hrs ago | 189 Views

Breaking the Chains: Liberating African Men from the Shackles of Patriarchy

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Social Media and Activism in Zimbabwe: Harnessing the Power of Digital Networks

21 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Afro-jazz sensation Berita to perform at Zimfest Live

21 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days