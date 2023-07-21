Supa Mandiwanzira set an example of a new political culture

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Nyanga South MP Supa Mandiwanzira's move to embrace his main opposition CCC rival in the 23 August parliamentary election and post photos together to show peace and tranquility during campaigns in their area has set an example of a new political culture needed in Zimbabwe.Elections in Zimbabwe since 1980 have been synonymous with intimidation, violence and brutality, including killings, especially under the late former president Robert whose main enforcer was current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Mandiwanzira, a former minister and senior Zanu-PF officials who sits in the party's decision-making politburo, unexpectedly posted rare pictures on social media embracing CCC candidate Ruxandra McCormick.The two were wearing their respective party regalia and smiling, looking at ease with each other."My opponent & I have agreed we MUST heed HE President Emerson Mnangagwa's call for a violence-free election. Let's win hearts and minds only. NO to intimidation, NO to violence! @Varakashi4ED @Nyangasouth," Mandiwanzira tweeted.The photos and attendant political symbolism set local Twitter abuzz.