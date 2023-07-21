European Union deploys 46 long-term election observers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The European Union has deployed 46 long-term election observers ahead of Zimbabwe's 23 August general election.Beata Martin-Rozumilowicz, the EU mission's deputy chief observer, said the deployment is in the spirit of partnership in fostering democracy."Our interest is not just in Zimbabwe, but in all countries of the world where the European Union has a relationship."It's a sign of the European Union's ongoing relationship with Zimbabwe as a partner in that spirit of partnership to try to work together to achieve those common goals of better democratic governance and better democratic elections."