ZBC claims it is giving open and fair coverage to different political parties

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Under fire state-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) - which has since 1980 been a partisan Zanu-PF propaganda mouthpiece - claims it is giving open and fair coverage to different political parties, their leaders and supporters ahead of 23 August general elections amid growing calls for it to be professional and ethical in its operations in line with its constitutional mandate.In a statement, ZBC incredibly claims to be "independent", saying it respects journalistic ethics, including "fairness, accuracy, balance, objectivity and confidentiality of sources", but also recognises the right of individuals "not to speak to the media".A propaganda tool for the ruling party for decades and before that for the colonial regime, ZBC has of late claimed it is not covering the opposition CCC as it has allegeldy refused to avail itself for coverage.However, CCC says this is false, further indicating that whenever it gets scant coverage it would be biased and negative anyway.