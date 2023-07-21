Latest News Editor's Choice


Gun totting robbers raid school

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
NINE unidentified suspects reportedly raided a high school after attacking two security guards with iron rods and pistols and got away with over US$2 000, 15 laptops and 29 cellphones.

The incident occurred On July 23, 2023, at Moleli High School in Zvimba, in Mashonaland West province.

The suspects reportedly got away with more than US$2 000, ZWL$26 920, electrical gadgets and airtime vouchers.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle,

"Police in Zvimba are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Moleli High School on 23/07/23 at around 1800 hours. Nine unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols and iron bars attacked two security guards before stealing US$2 001 and ZW$26 920 cash, fifteen laptops, twenty-nine cellphones, a two-plate stove, a photo printer and airtime vouchers worth US$57. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,'' read the Tweet.

Source - The Chronicle

