Device explodes at CCC candidate's home

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change says an explosive device was thrown at the home of its candidate for MP in St Mary's in Chitungwiza on Tuesday night.Brighton Mazhindu was not injured in the incident, but the explosion shattered several windows panes.Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said on Wednesday: "A suspected bomb device was thrown at Mazhindu's home. Those who were present report that the object was targeted at the main bedroom but narrowly missed and exploded in the carport."Police attended the scene. The bomb disposal and forensics units are currently investigating the incident."Pictures from the scene showed a small cylindrical device with red and black wires attached to either side. It was not clear if it was involved in the explosion.Zimbabweans vote in general elections on August 23. The CCC has reported several incidents to the police after candidates were physically attacked and shot at.