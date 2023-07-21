Coffin terror in Shamva

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has raised concern over what is says are "alarming levels" of intimidation by activists of the ruling Zanu-PF party targeting CCC supporters and candidates in Shamva."ZPP is concerned about the intimidation targeting opposition party supporters that has reached alarming levels in Shamva South wards 22 and 24. Today (Wednesday), two CCC aspiring councillors woke up to find mock coffins at their doorsteps," the ZPP said.The mock coffins "were sitting on tree logs to give a clear warning that the CCC aspiring councillors will be buried soon. The victims suspect their rivals in Zanu-PF and they are living in fear," the ZPP added.Macabre … Coffins were left outside the homes of CCC council candidates in Shamva, Mashonaland CentralTerror … A mock coffin left outside the home of a CCC council candidate in Shamva