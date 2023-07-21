Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature protest blocked

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE have barred a protest against the thwarting of exiled Presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere candidature which was set for Friday.According to NewZimbabwe, police did not sanction the demonstration citing the convenor Talent Chivange did not comply with the peace and order law provisions."Reference is made to your notification dated 21 July 2023 that was brought to my attention on 24 July 2023 with the above subject matter."Please be advised that your notification does not comply with provisions of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23 and therefore the demonstration is not sanctioned," wrote Masvingo Central district chief superintendent.Kasukuwere who is running in the August 23 polls had his name removed from the ballot by the High Court after Zanu-PF activist Lovedale Mangwana challenged his candidacy saying he must be barred from contesting.He however challenged the High Court's decision and appealed at the Supreme Court.The Supreme Court's judgement is still pending and will be heard on 27 July.