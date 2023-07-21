CCC candidate arrested for assault

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Ward 7 in Hwange Local Board Adrian Phiri has been arrested for assault after he used a brick to beat up his girlfriend's husband.Phiri (35) of 402 Empumalanga visited the woman Rachel Nkomo in a residential area called DRC on Sunday night and found her with her husband Sabelo Ncube (35) who is the complainant.According to a report made to the police, Ncube and Nkomo were on separation and on the day in question Ncube had visited Nkomo to discuss their separation when Phiri arrived."On 23 July at around 8 pm, Sabelo Ncube who is ex-husband to Rachel Nkomo was at number 1988 DRC as the two were discussing their separation. The accused arrived and knocked on the door upon which he was attended to by Nkomo who went outside to talk to him," read the police report.It is alleged that Nkomo and Phiri spoke for about 10 minutes outside the house while the Ncube was inside.He then went outside to check what was happening and found the two talking.Ncube's presence did not go down well with Phiri and an altercation ensued between the two resulting in Phiri picking a brick and hitting Ncube on the forehead.Ncube sustained a deep cut and was rushed to St Patrick's Hospital where he was admitted for treatment and is reportedly in a stable condition.A report was made to the police who attended the scene and arrested Phiri who is expected to appear in court for assault.