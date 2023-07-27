Chamisa's CCC rages after disqualification of 12 Bulawayo aspiring MPs

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
MAIN opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has revealed the party will appeal against the Bulawayo High Court judgment disqualifying 12 of its aspiring MPs.

The 12 are: Surrender Kapoikulu (Bulawayo Central), Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Bulawayo North), Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Collins Discent Bajila (Emakhandeni/Luveve) and Tshuma Dingilizwe (Entumbane/Njube).

Prince Dube (Entumbane/ Njube), Dereck Gono (Lobengula/Magwegwe), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma/Mzilikazi), Obert Manduna (Nketa), Desire Moyo (Nkulumane), Soneni Moyo (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Albert Mhlanga (Pumula).

Bulawayo High Court ordered that the 12 be struck off the ballot after they failed to submit their nomination papers before the 1600hours deadline.

"The CCC will appeal against the Bulawayo Judgement. Citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs that they choose in a free and fair election. The right to parliamentary representation of choice is sacred.

"Even at his worst, Robert Mugabe never tried to remove opponents whom he feared from the ballot paper. Zanu-PF's removal of 12 Bulawayo candidates renders this a full blown dictatorship and an outpost of tyranny. Why are you afraid of the will of the people?" Mahere said.

Zimbabwe heads to the polls on August 23.

Meanwhile, CCC lawyer Thabani Mpofu said the candidates must continue with their work.

"We have taken note of the judgement of the High Court barring  CCC candidates from participating in the elections.

"We respectfully disagree with it and will be taking the necessary legal steps to ensure that elections are held. Candidates must continue with their work undeterred."

