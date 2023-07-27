Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Peace march aborted over use of branded vehicles

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF activists arrived in their branded vehicles and demanded that all participants use the cars.

A PLANNED peace march by different political parties ahead of next month's polls was aborted at the last minute in Bulawayo yesterday following a dispute over the use of branded party vehicles.

Zanu-PF activists arrived in their branded vehicles and demanded that all participants use the cars.

The march was organised by local church leaders and the Makokoba Peace Committee to promote tolerance before and after the polls.

"They wanted us to use their Zanu-PF-branded vehicles and we refused," said Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Makokoba aspiring ward councillor, Thandiwe Moyo.

A Zanu-PF supporter, who asked not be named, said CCC was being petty.

"We had planned something great with the church, but these guys got upset over a small thing. We had even said we will not even play our party songs, but they still refused," he said.

Local church leader Kevin Mpofu said they would go back to the drawing board.

"We clearly miscalculated," Mpofu said.

"It's too early, so we need to engage and map out better ways. Even the Zapu guys didn't show up saying they were informed about the event late."

Source - newsday

