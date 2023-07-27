Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sandawana Mines value shoots to US$3bn

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SANDAWANA Mines, which has resumed operations after it shut down years ago due to a number of reasons, is now valued at approximately US$3 billion, up from US$5 million, NewsDay Business can reveal. This represents a whopping 59 900% jump in value.

The mine, once owned by Rio Tinto, was one of the world's largest emerald mines, before it shut down in 2010 after production collapsed and it lost markets.

Kuvimba Mining House (KMH), which is 65% owned by the government, took over the asset in 2019 and has so far invested US$56 million to make it one of the biggest lithium producers in the world.

The mine is rich in vast mineral resources that include tantalite, copper and gold.

 "There was no activity here. Kuvimba came in and acquired the asset and invested a total of US$56 million to revive the operations as well as to explore lithium and other minerals," Sandawana Mines general manager Godwin Gambiza told journalists during a media tour of the mine this week.

He added: "Before Kuvimba took over, the valuation was at US$5 million but the investment that Kuvimba has done in terms of the exploration work that commenced in the month of January, the 54 000 metres that we have drilled as part of phase one exploration, the 374 holes that we have drilled as part of exploration resulting in 18 to 20 million tonnes of ore now is measured category, balancing indicated, a bit of it as inferred has increased rapidly that value of Sandawana in terms of valuation between US$2,5 billion and US$3 billion."

The Sandawana Mines boss said this month they would conclude phase one of the exploration programme.

Under phase one, they are targeting to get a resource of up to 30 million tonnes of lithium ore.

"We pride ourselves in the sense that we are the first lithium operation in Zimbabwe to have our resource in measured category. Already as we speak right now, I think we are talking of around 18 million tonnes of lithium ore that you can confirm as in measured category, around 2,3 in indicated and the balance up to 30 million," Gambiza said.

"Phase two, we project again another 30 million tonnes of lithium ore. As we go to phase three and phase four, we then expect our resource to go up to 200 million tonnes of lithium ore.

"That will position Sandawana as the biggest lithium mine in Zimbabwe, leading the rest. I think so far those that have released their exploration information, I think the leading one right now is sitting on a deposit of 72 million at an average grade of 1,06% lithium oxide. In our case, we would be around 200 million at an average grade of 1,4% lithium oxide which means again in terms of the grades we are leading."

Zimbabwe is the sixth-largest producer of lithium in the world.

Gambiza said they also commenced open pit mining operations in January this year although at a limited scale. The area that they are mining constitutes around 1% of the total area and to date, they are sitting on over 600 000 tonnes of stockpile that they have mined.

He also indicated that KMH was committed to raw material beneficiation and value addition, adding that to that end, feasibility studies for a 4,5 million-tonne per annum beneficiation plant were underway.

"We are working together with other partners that have also shown interest in co-operating with us to set up a beneficiation and value addition plant here at Sandawana Mine in the next 12 to 80 months," he said.

The company also seeks to embark on the rehabilitation and development of the infrastructure at Sandawana and surrounding areas.

It will construct 150 kilometres of roads at a cost of US$110 million. The work is expected to start this week.

The general manager also revealed that they will upgrade the electricity infrastructure from the current 3MVA to 20MVA to meet power requirements for the mine.

As a backup, they are going to do feasibility studies for a 60MW power plant.

He said when the mine was in full operation, they were looking at an annual turnover of around US$4,5 billion, with the government realising approximately US$300 million in royalties.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa threatens poll boycott?

4 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Chamisa's confusion, disarray gives Zanu-PF political upper hand says Anglo funded ISS

4 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangawa gifted multimillion-dollar executive helicopter by Russia's Putin

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chamisa suffers double blow

4 hrs ago | 868 Views

D-Day for Kasukuwere

4 hrs ago | 867 Views

Dembare lose key players

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

American rappers troop to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Caps United hit jackpot

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Peace march aborted over use of branded vehicles

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa's CCC rages after disqualification of 12 Bulawayo aspiring MPs

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwean candidates solicit church votes ahead of Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Chamisa suffers another setback, double candidates to feature on ballot

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa, Zanu-PF's greatest gift?

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe ready to dump US dollar

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

4 unknown political parties back Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF wins 3 Parly seats unopposed after High Court ruling

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 7 put into commercial operation

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to rid cities of opposition mess

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Heroes Day: Guns that silenced history's villains

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Sorry Chamisa, development has already taken off!

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Record crowds proof of Zanu-PF's strength,' claims Mutsvangwa about bussed crowds

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Key parts of High Court's judgement nullifying nomination of Chamisa's candidates

13 hrs ago | 1107 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa, Mutsvangwa tells Xoli Mngambi

13 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zanu-PF handed Bulawayo parliamentary seats

13 hrs ago | 734 Views

MRP to stick to 2018 manifesto, calls for restoration of Mthwakazi

13 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Zimbabwe's political landscape tilted in Zanu-PF's favour'

13 hrs ago | 342 Views

Married Woman Killed By Lover

14 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons TNF

14 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimbabwe govt loses battle on the redollarisation of salaries

14 hrs ago | 719 Views

Shattering blow to the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC

14 hrs ago | 527 Views

Putin offers 50,000 tonne free grain to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Kasukuwere to know fate Friday

14 hrs ago | 214 Views

Linda Masarira's appeal challenging ZEC's rejection of nomination papers thrown out

14 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man killed for drinking another's beer

14 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe records 350,000 teen pregnancies

19 hrs ago | 214 Views

MRP blasts Zanu PF over Conferment of Guti as National Hero

19 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Court appearances haunt Chinese national

19 hrs ago | 780 Views

Old Mutual fights premature births scourge with neo-natal ventilator donation

19 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC candidates in Bulawayo barred from contesting, appeals ruling

20 hrs ago | 1817 Views

'Zimbabwe heading for disputed elections,' claims Anglo funded ISS

27 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1799 Views

Kasukuwere vows to bring 'closure' to emotive Gukurahundi issue

27 Jul 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1162 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate facilitates stands deal

27 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 828 Views

EU observers target remote areas

27 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 1047 Views

Chamisa's candidates traded accusations after one of them had his house 'bombed'

27 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 1395 Views

'Zimbabwe treasury lost $1,6 trillion to tax exemptions'

27 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 554 Views

Zimbabwean gets life sentence in SA

27 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 1378 Views

New brooms at NRZ

27 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 869 Views

Ngezi boast of player depth over Bosso

27 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 254 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days