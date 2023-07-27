Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Caps United hit jackpot

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Caps United have been awarded three points on a 3-0 scoreline after Castle Lager Premier Soccer League newcomers Sheasham were found guilty of failing to fulfill their fixture and were slapped with a hefty US$ 1 500 fine by the league's disciplinary committee.

Sheasham failed to appear for their week 10 match that had been set for Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane in May.

The club declined to travel to Zvishavane in protest over the PSL's decision to ban their home ground Bata Stadium from hosting matches, despite that it had been homologated by the First Instance Board [FIB].

This move has however, proved costly as they have been given two weeks to settle the fine together with costs for the hearing.

Caps United have benefitted with an important set of points which improves their ranking.

"In assessing the appropriate penalty, we took into account the fact that whilst no valid reason for the failure to fulfil the fixture was advanced, there was no outright defiance of PSL's authority," the judgment read in part.

"In addition to the mitigating factors submitted on the accused's behalf, we also considered that it is a newcomer to the PSL and therefore not as familiar with its rules and regulations."

The judgment further states that US$250 of Sheasham's fine is suspended on condition that they don't commit a similar offence this season.

"The accused is sentenced to pay a fine of US$1500.00 of which US$250 is suspended until the end of the season on condition the accused does not, within that period, commit a similar offence.

"The effective fine of US$1 250, together with the cost of the hearing, shall be paid within two weeks of receipt of this judgement. In addition, the unfulfiled fixture is hereby awarded to Caps United on a three nil aggregate."

Caps United have moved a rung up the league log with 24 points, but they are still 10 behind leaders Highlanders.

The Green Machine are now using Bata stadium as their home ground after the National Sports Stadium was shut down for renovations.

Sheasham are struggling in the relegation zone and this week they will be looking to improve with a tough match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

Source - newsday

