Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dembare lose key players

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS could be without five key players for their home match against Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa, who has been a vital cog in the team so far, Denver Mukamba and defender Kelvin Moyo, are all suspended for the match after accumulating three yellow cards each.

Moyo has played every minute of the club's league matches in the current campaign.

To make matters worse, Donald Dzvinyai, who has been partnering Moyo since the injury to the now fit Frank Makarati, is down with a bout of flu.

The former Harare City centreback was the fall guy in Dynamos' 1-0 defeat to Green Fuel last week after he missed a first half penalty.

Winger Issa Sadiki, who is on loan from Yadah, is barred from facing his parent club.

Speaking at his pre-match Press conference yesterday, Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa confirmed the key absentees from Dynamos' trip to Bulawayo on Sunday.

He is, however, confident that the replacements will ably do the job.

"We registered 30 players and I'm hopeful anyone who will be given a chance to play is going to impress," Maruwa said.

"There are things you cannot control as a coach and it's happening and we will miss these guys but we have to play the game. Those who are going to come in will have to do well and try to cement their places in the team."

Both teams are going into the match with their tails firmly tucked behind after they lost their last matches last week.

Yadah were beaten 3-1 by Chicken Inn, while Dynamos fell against Rodwell Dhlakama's side who ended the Harare giants' four-match unbeaten run.

Maruwa said his players had gone over last weekend's setback.

"The defeat against Green Fuel last week is now water under the bridge. We have managed to regroup as a team and we are in good shape. We are ready to play Yadah in Bulawayo. We need to go there and make sure we collect maximum points."

Dynamos wasted a number of good chances against Green Fuel, including a Dzvinyai penalty miss.

The DeMbare coach admitted the penalty miss was the match's turning point, although he feels complacency played a major part in the shock defeat against the relegation strugglers.

"We got a lot of chances which we missed, so in football if you get your chances and fail to convert, you get punished. They got only one chance and made it count. We tried to come back but we couldn't score. Maybe it wasn't our day. But I feel the main issue was about complacency. We are trying to work on that to make sure mentally we are prepared so that we recover from that defeat by getting a positive result."

Recent battles between the two city rivals have been fought closely, and Maruwa reckons the weekend clash would be no different.

"Yadah has always been a stubborn opponent for us but this time around we have to make sure we win. At this stage of the season we have to make sure we go there and get three points. At this stage of the season, every team is playing for something, some are playing to avoid relegation and some are in the title race, so we have to distinguish ourself. But we will need to be at our best."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa threatens poll boycott?

4 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Chamisa's confusion, disarray gives Zanu-PF political upper hand says Anglo funded ISS

4 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangawa gifted multimillion-dollar executive helicopter by Russia's Putin

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chamisa suffers double blow

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

D-Day for Kasukuwere

4 hrs ago | 867 Views

American rappers troop to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Caps United hit jackpot

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Sandawana Mines value shoots to US$3bn

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Peace march aborted over use of branded vehicles

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa's CCC rages after disqualification of 12 Bulawayo aspiring MPs

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwean candidates solicit church votes ahead of Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Chamisa suffers another setback, double candidates to feature on ballot

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa, Zanu-PF's greatest gift?

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe ready to dump US dollar

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

4 unknown political parties back Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF wins 3 Parly seats unopposed after High Court ruling

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Hwange Power Station Unit 7 put into commercial operation

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to rid cities of opposition mess

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Heroes Day: Guns that silenced history's villains

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Sorry Chamisa, development has already taken off!

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Record crowds proof of Zanu-PF's strength,' claims Mutsvangwa about bussed crowds

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Key parts of High Court's judgement nullifying nomination of Chamisa's candidates

13 hrs ago | 1108 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa, Mutsvangwa tells Xoli Mngambi

13 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zanu-PF handed Bulawayo parliamentary seats

13 hrs ago | 734 Views

MRP to stick to 2018 manifesto, calls for restoration of Mthwakazi

13 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Zimbabwe's political landscape tilted in Zanu-PF's favour'

13 hrs ago | 342 Views

Married Woman Killed By Lover

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons TNF

14 hrs ago | 837 Views

Zimbabwe govt loses battle on the redollarisation of salaries

14 hrs ago | 719 Views

Shattering blow to the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC

14 hrs ago | 527 Views

Putin offers 50,000 tonne free grain to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

Kasukuwere to know fate Friday

14 hrs ago | 214 Views

Linda Masarira's appeal challenging ZEC's rejection of nomination papers thrown out

14 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man killed for drinking another's beer

14 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe records 350,000 teen pregnancies

19 hrs ago | 214 Views

MRP blasts Zanu PF over Conferment of Guti as National Hero

19 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Court appearances haunt Chinese national

19 hrs ago | 780 Views

Old Mutual fights premature births scourge with neo-natal ventilator donation

19 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC candidates in Bulawayo barred from contesting, appeals ruling

20 hrs ago | 1817 Views

'Zimbabwe heading for disputed elections,' claims Anglo funded ISS

27 Jul 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1799 Views

Kasukuwere vows to bring 'closure' to emotive Gukurahundi issue

27 Jul 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1162 Views

Zanu-PF affiliate facilitates stands deal

27 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 829 Views

EU observers target remote areas

27 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 1047 Views

Chamisa's candidates traded accusations after one of them had his house 'bombed'

27 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 1395 Views

'Zimbabwe treasury lost $1,6 trillion to tax exemptions'

27 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 554 Views

Zimbabwean gets life sentence in SA

27 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 1378 Views

New brooms at NRZ

27 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 869 Views

Ngezi boast of player depth over Bosso

27 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 254 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days