Mnangawa gifted multimillion-dollar executive helicopter by Russia's Putin

by Staff reporter

It's now more than clear that imposing Sanctions on other countries is not such great after all. You do that to many countries and they coalesce around their victimhood. President @edmnangagwa pic.twitter.com/9SMLePV2Nh — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 27, 2023

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been handed a multimillion US dollar helicopter by the Russian government at this year's Russia-Africa Summit.Mnangagwa, who received the aircraft on the sidelines of the summit, said Zimbabwe and Russia were both victims of America's foreign policy and hence work together.The aircraft, whose ownership is yet to be ascertained between Zimbabwe and Mnangagwa, comes barely three months after donation of a fleet that is meant to serve as ambulances."Zimbabwe has been under sanctions for the past 23 years by the West, we are the same as Russia which is under sanctions from them so logically victims of sanctions must cooperate," said Mnangagwa after a brief tour of the helicopter.Putin and Russia were slapped with sanctions for the country's invasion of Ukraine, culminating in a war that has displaced millions with no end in sight.Zimbabwe and Russia have enjoyed cordial relations from the days of its struggle against colonialism.Russia trained both ZIPRA and ZANLE cadres from Zimbabwe's two revolutionary parties, Zapu and Zanu-PF.Its recent endearment to Zimbabwe has been interpreted as a first step in the global race for lithium which Zimbabwe is well endowed with.With his international re-engagement agenda failing to find takers, Mnangagwa has reverted to usual allies Russia, China, and the remainder of the Middle East alongside Dubai among other new global heavyweights.