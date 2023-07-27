Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe political parties march for peace

by Staff reporter
REPRESENTATIVES from different political parties in Gwanda Town on Friday conducted a march around the mining town in a bid to send a message of peace across the community as the country draws towards elections.

The peace march was organised by the Zimbabwe Christian Alliance (ZCA) in conjunction with the Gwanda Local Peace Committee (GLPC). This comes after ZCA and GLPC recently held an inter party and prayer meeting which was attended by various political parties in Gwanda, Matebeleland South province.

Civic Society Organisations, different church denominations and various institutions joined the political parties during the march. Political parties that were represented include Zanu-PF, Zapu, Mthwakazi Republic Party, MDC and CCC.

The march which started at Glow Garage in the CBD ended at Njanji Business Centre in Spitzkop North Suburb.

Addressing stakeholders to mark the start of the march, Minister of State for Matebeleland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Abedinico Ncube urged different parties to bury the hatchet as the country heads towards elections.

"Different political parties have gathered here with the church fraternity and other institutions in order to preach the gospel of peace. We might be from different political parties but let's remember that we are of one nation and we are one people. That person who is from another political party is your neighbour, your brother, your father and mother. There is life after elections and we will need each other's help. Let's work peacefully during our campaigns and let's ensure our elections are held peacefully.

"Our leader President Mnangagwa is always emphasising peace and unity and let's all work towards achieving this. Fighting and violence will only kills us a nation and stall development. Let's all be united and have one cause. May our members of the community also learn a lesson from this display by representatives of political parties," he said.

Ncube applauded the church fraternity for the noble act to bring political parties together.

He said the church has a crucial role in preaching the gospel of unity.

ZCA Gwanda District Coordinator, Pastoral peace ambassador in the Gwanda Local Peace Committee and National Peace and Reconciliation (NPRC) Matebeleland South provincial peace committee deputy chairperson, Pastor Phathisiwe Dube said it is important for political parties to meet with the church fraternity as both sectors were concerned with the development of the nation.

"As the church fraternity we decided to engage political parties and hold this march so that we spread the gospel of peace. We are glad that political parties responded to our call and agreed to take part in this march. The gospel of peace is an everyday message and we will share it everyday," she said.

Representatives from different political parties expressed their gratitude for the platform created for them to display their support for peace through the march.

Source - The Chronicle

