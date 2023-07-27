Kasukuwere bites the dust

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere is now out of the race for the country's top office in August 23 elections after the Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the exiled politician who was challenging a poll ban imposed on him by the High Court.Supreme Court judges ruled Friday that the appeal filed by the former Zanu PF political commissar "lacked merit"."We carefully considered the evidence and oral submissions by both counsels. Court is of view the appeal lacks merit. Appeal be and is hereby dismissed," read the court ruling in part.Kasukuwere had approached the apex court to challenge the ban imposed on his candidacy by High Court judge David Mangota, who ruled in favour of a Zanu PF activist's application seeking the disqualification of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nemesis.In a terse response to his disqualification, Kasukuwere said he was considering "our next step"."Disappointed, and we are now considering our next steps and will keep the nation informed. God bless," he tweeted.The politician wrote recently to SADC chairperson and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi protesting his ban which he attached to Mnangagwa's underhand tactics to bully opponents.