The Rock gifts homeless Zimbabwe UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo fully-furnished house

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Struggling Zimbabwean MMA fighter, Themba Gorimbo, 32, finally has a roof on top of his head, thanks to a generous surprise gift of a fully furnished Miami house by American professional wrestler-cum-Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Gorimbo, who is based in the US, made headlines last May when he lamented his financial woes in a post-match interview after beating opponent Takashi Sato in Las Vegas since making his MMA debut in February.

In the emotionally charged post-match interview, Gorimbo revealed he only had US$7 balance in his bank account.

His testimony would draw the attention of several international celebrities including The Rock.

Gorimbo had a tough upbringing with both of his parents passing away when he was just 14.

He later migrated to neighbouring South Africa and later relocated to the US after reaching out to MMA Masters coach Daniel Valverde.

Prior to The Rock giving Gorimbo a house, the fighter had been sleeping on mats in a gym he used for his workouts.

Touched by Gorimbo's plight, The Rock in June promised to help.

True to his word, the Rock gifted Gorimbo with a fully furnished home.

He also made a surprise visit to meet Gorimbo in person at a gym in Florida.

Video footage of The Rock and Gorimbo meeting in Florida went viral on social media.

Source - zimlive

