6 people killed in kombi accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Six (6) people died in a road traffic accident that occurred in Rusape along the Harare-Mutare Road on Friday evening.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident to ZBC News, saying three people died on the spot while the others died on admission at Rusape General Hospital.Asst Comm Nyathi said that a Harare-bound commuter omnibus side-swiped a haulage truck, as the driver tried to overtake at a sharp curve before Rusape tollgate.Six other people who were in the commuter omnibus are admitted at Rusape General Hospital after sustaining injuries.