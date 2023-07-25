Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted the Dutch forex auction floor system, which is under the control of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, could be scrapped since it has served its purpose.

The move comes after industry put pressure on the governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, John Mangudya, to think about scrapping the ‘inefficient' Dutch foreign currency auction system or to overhaul it.

Local firms have been struggling to access foreign currency allotted to them through the foreign currency auction system, amid revelations it is taking months to process the allocated funds.

"As we go forward, we should reach a stage where we may not need it (Dutch forex auction system) because it's not necessary. It has been put there to deal with a particular challenge and I think that challenge is going away. We may reach a stage very soon where we may not need it," Mnangagwa told Brick by Brick magazine.

It also comes following the introduction of the Wholesale foreign currency exchange market aimed at enhancing the interbank forex market meaning this has become the primary source for foreign currency needs for the economy.

It has overtaken the auctions that have over the years been carried out at the Dutch forex auction system since 2020.

Now, the wholesale platform has been adopted to allow banks to sell forex on the interbank market through commercial banks.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube said a maximum of US$5m will be allocated weekly to the Dutch forex auction system and will be paid within 24 hours.

But, analysts said the ‘meagre' limit highlighted the economy had dollarised and left no need for the system introduced in 2020 to give a fair value of the Zimbabwe dollar against the United States dollar.

Business executives and a number of analysts argued that the auction system failed to produce the desired results but was turned into a hub for cheap US dollar accumulation for cronies.

This was against the true Dutch system, which promotes competition among bidders.

Businesses said it has been a disaster as it failed to act as an exchange rate discovery platform.

Source - businesstimes

Must Read

CCC's activist house burnt down

22 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

23 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

HEXCO results out

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

6 hrs ago | 708 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

8 hrs ago | 505 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

8 hrs ago | 1450 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition goes after ZCTU

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor donates fuel to party candidates

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF blames opposition for poor service delivery in urban areas

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Masvingo gives Mnangagwa 148 cows

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man rapes mother

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Girlfriend pours boiling oil on lover's privates

8 hrs ago | 328 Views

Siblings kill brother in witchcraft row

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwean man caught with R12 million smuggled cigarettes in SA

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe police warn Kasukuwere supporters

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa bussing supporters to Matebeleland North star rally tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Tsvangirai's village back in Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chamisa's CCC outdoing itself, says Anglo funded ISS

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

'The Rock' surprises Zimbabwe's UFC fighter Gorimbo

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Court disputes have dampened the election spirit in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

Kasukuwere team itching for a fight

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bosso invade Mhondoro

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Lobengula's great grandson training with Bosso

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

CCC aspiring candidate file a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court

18 hrs ago | 733 Views

Chamisa and CCC must not use Matebeleland as cannon fodder

18 hrs ago | 666 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

18 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa says he stands in solidarity with Putin over Ukraine war

18 hrs ago | 634 Views

2 notorious armed robbers killed in shootout with Zimbabwe police

18 hrs ago | 938 Views

Kasukuwere says ZACC officers visited family home in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Chamisa in angry outburst over banned candidates

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

The Rock gifts homeless Zimbabwe UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo fully-furnished house

18 hrs ago | 300 Views

Kasukuwere bites the dust

18 hrs ago | 449 Views

CCC vows diplomatic remedies to reverse poll ban on 12 party candidates

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe political parties march for peace

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Chamisa's candidates failed to present comprehensive version of events on Nomination Court day'

18 hrs ago | 420 Views

He left without telling anyone

21 hrs ago | 804 Views

Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

21 hrs ago | 1062 Views

'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

21 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

21 hrs ago | 332 Views

ZBC, a national embarrassment and huge shame on journalism!

21 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days