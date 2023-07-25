Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Hopewell Chin'ono has stated that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lost 25 seats, and not just 12, when High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu barred its 12 MP candidates from contesting the 2023 elections for filing their nomination papers after the regulated time of 4 PM on 21 June.

Chin'ono explained that the party also lost senatorial seats, women's and youths' seats, which were derived from the 12 seats. Therefore, the real number of lost seats in Bulawayo is 25. He said CCC might still get one senatorial seat through the double candidates who are in three constituencies in Bulawayo, but only if the people in those constituencies come out and vote in large numbers.

In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, Chin'ono said:

"The tragedy of Bulawayo has not been properly contextualised!

"CCC lost 12 seats in Bulawayo on paper, but in real terms they lost 25 seats.

"6 senatorial seats, 6 Women's quarter seats and 1 youth seat on top of the 12.

"The Senatorial, Women's and Youth seats are derived from the 12 seats.

"So the Bulawayo seats that have been lost are 25.

"CCC might get one senatorial seat through the double candidates who are in 3 constituencies in Bulawayo.

"These are genuine CCC candidates that participated in their electoral processes but were not chosen.

"For this to happen, people in these 3 constituencies must come out and vote in huge numbers.

"Otherwise Bulawayo has lost 25 seats."

Justice Bongani Ndlovu also barred three others from other opposition parties from contesting in this year's elections for similar reasons.

The CCC national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, has stated that the party will appeal against the ruling, as citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs of their choice in a free and fair election.


Source - pindulo

Must Read

CCC's activist house burnt down

22 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

23 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

HEXCO results out

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

6 hrs ago | 708 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

8 hrs ago | 505 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

8 hrs ago | 1451 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition goes after ZCTU

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor donates fuel to party candidates

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF blames opposition for poor service delivery in urban areas

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Masvingo gives Mnangagwa 148 cows

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man rapes mother

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Girlfriend pours boiling oil on lover's privates

8 hrs ago | 328 Views

Siblings kill brother in witchcraft row

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwean man caught with R12 million smuggled cigarettes in SA

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe police warn Kasukuwere supporters

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa bussing supporters to Matebeleland North star rally tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Tsvangirai's village back in Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chamisa's CCC outdoing itself, says Anglo funded ISS

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

'The Rock' surprises Zimbabwe's UFC fighter Gorimbo

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Court disputes have dampened the election spirit in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

Kasukuwere team itching for a fight

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bosso invade Mhondoro

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Lobengula's great grandson training with Bosso

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

CCC aspiring candidate file a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court

18 hrs ago | 733 Views

Chamisa and CCC must not use Matebeleland as cannon fodder

18 hrs ago | 666 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

18 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa says he stands in solidarity with Putin over Ukraine war

18 hrs ago | 634 Views

2 notorious armed robbers killed in shootout with Zimbabwe police

18 hrs ago | 938 Views

Kasukuwere says ZACC officers visited family home in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Chamisa in angry outburst over banned candidates

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

The Rock gifts homeless Zimbabwe UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo fully-furnished house

18 hrs ago | 300 Views

Kasukuwere bites the dust

18 hrs ago | 449 Views

CCC vows diplomatic remedies to reverse poll ban on 12 party candidates

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe political parties march for peace

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Chamisa's candidates failed to present comprehensive version of events on Nomination Court day'

18 hrs ago | 420 Views

He left without telling anyone

21 hrs ago | 804 Views

Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

21 hrs ago | 1062 Views

'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

21 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

21 hrs ago | 332 Views

ZBC, a national embarrassment and huge shame on journalism!

21 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days