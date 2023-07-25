Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Hopewell Chin'ono has stated that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lost 25 seats, and not just 12, when High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu barred its 12 MP candidates from contesting the 2023 elections for filing their nomination papers after the regulated time of 4 PM on 21 June.Chin'ono explained that the party also lost senatorial seats, women's and youths' seats, which were derived from the 12 seats. Therefore, the real number of lost seats in Bulawayo is 25. He said CCC might still get one senatorial seat through the double candidates who are in three constituencies in Bulawayo, but only if the people in those constituencies come out and vote in large numbers.In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, Chin'ono said:"The tragedy of Bulawayo has not been properly contextualised!"CCC lost 12 seats in Bulawayo on paper, but in real terms they lost 25 seats."6 senatorial seats, 6 Women's quarter seats and 1 youth seat on top of the 12."The Senatorial, Women's and Youth seats are derived from the 12 seats."So the Bulawayo seats that have been lost are 25."CCC might get one senatorial seat through the double candidates who are in 3 constituencies in Bulawayo."These are genuine CCC candidates that participated in their electoral processes but were not chosen."For this to happen, people in these 3 constituencies must come out and vote in huge numbers."Otherwise Bulawayo has lost 25 seats."Justice Bongani Ndlovu also barred three others from other opposition parties from contesting in this year's elections for similar reasons.The CCC national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, has stated that the party will appeal against the ruling, as citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs of their choice in a free and fair election.