Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A man who used false documents to secure employment as a child psychologist and "live a fake life" has been jailed for four years.

Nikiwe Dube (41) with an address at Colpe Drive, Deepforde, Drogheda, Co Louth pleaded guilty to four charges of using a false instrument on dates between November 2019 and February 2022 including a psychological transcript with a false garda stamp, a false identification badge purportedly from the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) and a fake medical certificate.

He further pleaded guilty to two counts of deception in that he dishonestly induced TTM Healthcare to put him on their books of employment, causing a loss, on a date between August 15th, 2021 and September 9th, 2021 and that he did dishonestly induce the HSE to give him an interview towards employment on August 18th, 2022.

Dube used false documents to secure employment as a child psychologist in the public and private healthcare sectors when he didn't have the required academic qualifications, the court heard.

Imposing sentence on Wednesday, Judge Elva Duffy said Dube had put himself "out there" as a medically-trained professional and was working with children and adolescents who were clearly in a very vulnerable position because they had come looking for help.

'A Complex fraud'

She said Dube knew what he was doing and described it as "a complex fraud". She said he had chosen to "live a fake life" where he abused trust and received significant money for his work.

Judge Duffy said Dube carried out this fraud "without an apparent purpose" and "set himself out to be someone he was not".

She also noted that the State confirmed that the gardaí have not been able to confirm Dube's true identity and said "that is of some concern to the court".

Judge Duffy acknowledged that Dube made immediate admissions, has expressed remorse and that his plea of guilty was valuable as it would have been a difficult case to prove. She further acknowledged a positive probation report and governor's report and the fact that Dube is a diabetic.

She said the case warranted a headline sentence of five and half years before she imposed a sentence of four years, having taken the mitigation into account. The sentence was backdated to when Dube first went into custody on August 5th, 2022.

The court heard that in February 2022, Dube was put forward for a senior post as a child psychologist with an annual salary of €80,000 by recruitment agency, TTM Healthcare.

Application

This application was reviewed by the head of psychology at Avista Medical, who had some concerns that the submitted documents, including a letter of validation, did not conform with the standard content and format.

This person brought his concerns to the attention of the human resources department.

Separately on March 15th, 2022, an assistant principal officer in the Department of Health's professional regulation unit, which is responsible for the validation of foreign psychology qualifications, told gardaí they had been contacted by Avista in relation to the letter of validation included in Dube's application.

The Department of Health staff member said the unit had checked their archives and had no record of Dube.

As such, the letter of validation was not issued by the Department of Health. Further enquiries determined the letter of validation to be false.

Gardaí then contacted the recruitment agency TTM Healthcare, who provided them with documents including a letter of validation, a GNIB card, transcripts from the University of Zimbabwe and a Zimbabwean police clearance certificate.

The court also heard Dube was employed by Gateway Residential Care in Sligo between November 2019 and November 2021 as a child psychologist. He received €172,000 in wages and expenses during this period.

Gateway Residential Care provided gardaí in March 2022 with documents including a letter of good standing from the PSI and documentation from the University of Zimbabwe including a qualification in psychology.

Gardaí also spoke with a recruitment consultant working for TTM Healthcare who said Dube contacted them in August 2021 about a vacancy for a HSE clinical post. Dube was screened, and it was confirmed that he met the requirements of the post.

Dube provided documents to TTM Healthcare including a Master of Science in clinical psychology transcript, a diploma in cognitive behavioural therapy, his GNIB card and a letter of validation. Garda vetting forms for TTM Healthcare and the HSE were also completed.

Dube was approved for a locum post in November 2021, however TTM paid his wages of €11,628 during this period due to outstanding garda vetting.

The investigating garda confirmed that much of Dube's work was carried out remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and he had limited interaction with patients, both supervised and unsupervised.

Dube also had an identification badge purportedly from the PSI, however the society does not issue badges. The PSI contacted the University of Zimbabwe, whose staff confirmed that Dube had not studied there.

In May 2022, a garda at the Navan Garda Immigration Office confirmed that a stamp on a transcript did not originate from that office.

Gardaí arrested Dube in August 2022 in Drogheda. After caution, he told gardaí that he had been expecting this, but not at that moment.

He told them that he had paid over €4,300 online for a pack of documents and that he knew he should not have done it.

Dube made no comment when interviewed. He has no previous convictions and has been in custody since August 5, 2022.

The investigating garda agreed with Gerardine Small SC, defending, that her client made admissions when first approached by gardaí. He also confirmed that Dube had been in custody since his arrest and that his guilty plea avoided what would have been a complex trial.

No victim impact statements were provided to the court.

Ms Small asked the court to take into consideration her client's early guilty plea, immediate admissions and expressions of remorse. She said her client had educational attainment in this area.

Dube was born in Zimbabwe and worked as a LGBT counsellor for six years, the court heard. He had to flee the country due to concerns for his safety and applied for international protection in 2018.

A governor's report and an education report were handed to the court. Dube is an enhanced prisoner and works in the prison laundry. He also volunteers as a listener with the Samaritans.

A letter of apology was also handed to the court. Dube is diabetic and has issues with cholesterol for which he takes medication.

Ms Small said Dube is aware of the "serious breach of trust" and the seriousness of the offence. She noted that he accepts that he sought refuge in a country and his "behaviour towards that country is wholly unacceptable".


Source - breakingnews

Must Read

CCC's activist house burnt down

22 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

23 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

HEXCO results out

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

6 hrs ago | 708 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

8 hrs ago | 326 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

8 hrs ago | 505 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

8 hrs ago | 1451 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition goes after ZCTU

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor donates fuel to party candidates

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF blames opposition for poor service delivery in urban areas

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Masvingo gives Mnangagwa 148 cows

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man rapes mother

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Girlfriend pours boiling oil on lover's privates

8 hrs ago | 328 Views

Siblings kill brother in witchcraft row

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwean man caught with R12 million smuggled cigarettes in SA

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe police warn Kasukuwere supporters

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa bussing supporters to Matebeleland North star rally tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Tsvangirai's village back in Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chamisa's CCC outdoing itself, says Anglo funded ISS

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

'The Rock' surprises Zimbabwe's UFC fighter Gorimbo

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Court disputes have dampened the election spirit in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

Kasukuwere team itching for a fight

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bosso invade Mhondoro

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Lobengula's great grandson training with Bosso

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

CCC aspiring candidate file a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court

18 hrs ago | 733 Views

Chamisa and CCC must not use Matebeleland as cannon fodder

18 hrs ago | 666 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

18 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa says he stands in solidarity with Putin over Ukraine war

18 hrs ago | 634 Views

2 notorious armed robbers killed in shootout with Zimbabwe police

18 hrs ago | 938 Views

Kasukuwere says ZACC officers visited family home in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Chamisa in angry outburst over banned candidates

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

The Rock gifts homeless Zimbabwe UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo fully-furnished house

18 hrs ago | 300 Views

Kasukuwere bites the dust

18 hrs ago | 449 Views

CCC vows diplomatic remedies to reverse poll ban on 12 party candidates

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe political parties march for peace

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Chamisa's candidates failed to present comprehensive version of events on Nomination Court day'

18 hrs ago | 420 Views

He left without telling anyone

21 hrs ago | 804 Views

Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

21 hrs ago | 1062 Views

'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

21 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

21 hrs ago | 332 Views

ZBC, a national embarrassment and huge shame on journalism!

21 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days