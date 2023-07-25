Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Malema's message to Zimbabweans pic.twitter.com/oBeX1Yb97Y — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) July 29, 2023

Ahead of Zimbabwe election slated for 23 August 2023 Julius Malema told SABC News Zimbabweans must fight for their country and reclaim it from kleptocracy and the criminality that hijacked Zimbabwe.He said pretentious elections will not deliver the confidence needed for investment & the lifting of sanctions.