Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa has said once his party gets into government he will review the Zimbabwe education system and scrap the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA), school fees for primary and advanced level as well as examination fees.

Chamisa was addressing party supporters at Muchakata Business Centre in Masvingo Central Constituency.

He said his government will make sure that primary education is free and said he will make sure that the new education system is done with the input from teachers since they are the ones involved.

"We will remove Calas which are forcing parents to be in school every day, we need make sure we restore the dignity into our education system and make it the best like before. We cannot impose policies without people's input like they did with Education 5.0. Ours will have the input of headmasters and teachers for they are experts in that field.

He said education for primary level and ‘A' level should be free and parents will only pay up to form four saying the mechanisms for that to happen were already there.

"In Zambia they are saying free education at primary level, if you go to South Africa they don't pay examination fees, it's the responsibility of the examining authority. You can't say you want to have an exam and you say grade seven pay exam fees. No grade seven exam, no form four or ‘A' level exam fees. If people pay fees then that's it,"

"Under our government, parents will only pay from form one to four just to exercise their responsibility, at A level the government should take over, after that loans for tertiary education are then activated said Chamisa.

He said when he gets into power to fix the economy, Zimbabwe will use a basket of currency but mainly USD but for a shorter period before introducing own currency.

"When we get in power, we need to fix the economy, but to do that we need to address the issue of currency. We will use a basket of currency but mainly USD but that will be for a short period. We will then introduce our currency that is stronger than pound, Deutsche M9 ark, yen and yuan. It's possible and what makes the currency stronger is the type of leadership," said Chamisa

On social services he said the registry office would be computerized such that when a child is born it's automatically recorded and all services needed will then be activated.

Source - TellZim News

Must Read

CCC's activist house burnt down

21 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

HEXCO results out

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

6 hrs ago | 708 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

8 hrs ago | 505 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

8 hrs ago | 1450 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition goes after ZCTU

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF benefactor donates fuel to party candidates

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF blames opposition for poor service delivery in urban areas

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Masvingo gives Mnangagwa 148 cows

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man rapes mother

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Girlfriend pours boiling oil on lover's privates

8 hrs ago | 328 Views

Siblings kill brother in witchcraft row

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwean man caught with R12 million smuggled cigarettes in SA

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe police warn Kasukuwere supporters

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa bussing supporters to Matebeleland North star rally tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Tsvangirai's village back in Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chamisa's CCC outdoing itself, says Anglo funded ISS

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

'The Rock' surprises Zimbabwe's UFC fighter Gorimbo

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Court disputes have dampened the election spirit in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

Kasukuwere team itching for a fight

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bosso invade Mhondoro

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Lobengula's great grandson training with Bosso

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

CCC aspiring candidate file a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court

18 hrs ago | 733 Views

Chamisa and CCC must not use Matebeleland as cannon fodder

18 hrs ago | 666 Views

Strategic ambiguity rocks Chamisa's CCC

18 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa says he stands in solidarity with Putin over Ukraine war

18 hrs ago | 634 Views

2 notorious armed robbers killed in shootout with Zimbabwe police

18 hrs ago | 938 Views

Kasukuwere says ZACC officers visited family home in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Chamisa in angry outburst over banned candidates

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

The Rock gifts homeless Zimbabwe UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo fully-furnished house

18 hrs ago | 300 Views

Kasukuwere bites the dust

18 hrs ago | 449 Views

CCC vows diplomatic remedies to reverse poll ban on 12 party candidates

18 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe political parties march for peace

18 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Chamisa's candidates failed to present comprehensive version of events on Nomination Court day'

18 hrs ago | 419 Views

He left without telling anyone

21 hrs ago | 804 Views

Security roadblock fleeing cop wanted

21 hrs ago | 1062 Views

'Prophet' nabbed after failing to resurrect dead body

21 hrs ago | 614 Views

Chamuka calls for Dialogue before elections

21 hrs ago | 332 Views

ZBC, a national embarrassment and huge shame on journalism!

21 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days