Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZAPU candidates vying for National Assembly seats in Bulawayo have vowed to transform the city if voted into parliament on 23 August.The race for control in Bulawayo's National Assembly constituencies is on and the electorate is set to decide who goes to parliament come August 23.ZBC News had an opportunity to speak to candidates on what they have to offer the electorate.In Lobengula – Magwegwe constituency, Mr Nigel Ndlovu of ZAPU will battle against Butholezwe Ngwenya of Zanu-PF."As ZAPU we are taking the seat this year and people say they want to give us an opportunity to represent them to ensure the as a party we are saying let's go back to the basics and lay a fresh foundation," said Ndlovu."Zanu-PF is this time taking over Bulawayo so that we correct all the damage done by previous legislature who has failed to be an effective representative of the people, we want to deal with corruption and put in place laws that protect the interest of the people. We need more schools and health facilities," noted Ngwenya.Mpopoma- Mzilikazi Constituency will be contested by ZAPU's Mr Bekezela Ncube and Cde Admire Masikati of Zanu-PF."I have a good feeling that I will win because I am campaigning heavily and without any disturbance so this is good and it has given me confidence," said Ncube.Zanu-PF's Bekezela Ncube had this to say, "A combination of the young and mature in team Zanu-PF has come up with people centred programmes that are appealing to the electorate. We are already dealing with water issues through the Zambezi water project and the multiplicity of other infrastructure projects being implemented."Zanu-PF Pumula Constituency candidate, Cde Phumulani Nsingo is also hopeful of victory, "My vision is to work on projects to support youths and women on empowerment projects. Also there is a need to deal with drug and substance abuse where we must arrest the drug peddlers. We also have to drill more boreholes and put solar pumps so that people can access clean water."General elections are pencilled for the 23rd of August, with Zanu-PF having already won two seats in Bulawayo following the High Court nullification of CCC candidates' nomination on Thursday.