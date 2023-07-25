Latest News Editor's Choice


Sheasham stun FC Platinum

by Staff reporter
FC Platinum's title defence hit another stumbling block after losing 2-1 to Sheasham at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys, who were looking for their first win in three games, suffered the defeat at home.

After a goalless draw, Liberty Masveure opened the scoring for the Construction Boys just after the hour mark.

The hosts' captain Gift Mbweti equalised five minutes to bring his side back into the game.

However, Sheasham grabbed the winner through Masveure again deep into the added time.

The victory saw the visitors gaining more ground on their way up from the drop zone.

FC Platinum, meanwhile, moved to fifth, thanks to Chicken Inn who overtook them to sit in third spot.

The Gamecocks beat Hwange 2-1 to climb two places up the ladder.

Itai Mabhunu netted the opener in the match, which had a sixteen-minute delay yo kick-off due to clash of kits.

Malvin Hwata doubled the lead for Chicken Inn before Shepherd Gadzikwa secured a late consolation for Chipangano.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds beat Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1, while ZPC Kariba edged Cranborne Bullets 1-0.

Results:
Manica Diamonds 3-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets
FC Platinum 1-2 Sheasham
Chicken Inn 2-1 Hwange

Source - Soccer24

