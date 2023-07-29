Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AWARD-WINNING gospel singer Everton Mlalazi is seemingly on a mission to push himself to the limit through regular release of fresh material.This year, he has launched two albums so far and intends to drop the third one before year-end.Mlalazi officially launched a 12-track hymns album, "Virtual Hymns with EM (Everton Mlalazi) and Worship Therapy", on July 21.This followed the launch of his second offering, "In the Presence Volume 2 — God's Grace", during the Easter holiday.Songs like "Ndokutevera Jesu", "Nyasha DzaShe", "Nomakunje" (featuring five-time Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo) and "Zita Renyu" — which are part of "In the Presence Volume 2 — God's Grace" — have been topping gospel charts on radio.He worked with Worship Therapy on the project. Mlalazi told The Sunday Mail Society that he was not done yet."For the remainder of the year, I am now working with The Vine on the new album, which we hope to complete by year-end.The latest offering comprises songs recorded in three languages — English, Shona and Ndebele."I came up with a hymns album because I love them (hymns). I was raised in a Christian family and we sang hymns at home, during devotions and at church."Secondly, hymns are loved by many, and so, to connect with my fans and listeners, I decided to come up with this hymns project," he added."The album has 12 tracks, four done in English and the same number for both Ndebele and Shona songs. The hymns have messages that are varied but mainly give praise and worship to the Almighty.""Virtual Hymns with EM and Worship Therapy" has a refreshing and laid-back beat that aptly sets the tone for worship.The message of hope stands out in tracks like "It is Well", "Does Jesus Care?" (Uyanaka), "Walking With God" (Bvumai Ndifambe Nemi), "Lord in the Morning (Nkosi Ekuseni)" and "Do Not Pass Me By" (Musandipfuure)."Fans have so far fallen in love with ‘Apo Mambo', ‘Langa Lomphefumlo Wami', ‘It is Well' and ‘I Need Thee Precious Jesus' done by my daughter Natasha," he said."However, to be honest, this year, our main project is my second album, which is ‘In the Presence Volume 2 – God's Grace'. The hymns album is a bonus. It was an unplugged session I did in Nyanga in an outdoor setting and it was meant to be just a worship session. But it really sounded good and we decided to produce it as a fully fledged hymns album."The praise and worship singer's contribution to the music industry is celebrated within and beyond the country's borders.He has walked away with several gongs after being nominated for several local awards.Mlalazi also recently got a double nomination for the Nigerian 2023 CLIMA Africa Awards, which are set for October 2 in Lagos, Nigeria.He was nominated for the African Gospel Artiste of the Year and Africa Best Male Gospel Artiste of the Year categories.He will come up against some of the continent's gospel heavyweights, among them Dunsin Oyekan and Nathaniel Bassey (Nigeria), Joe Mettle (Ghana), Winnie Mashaba (South Africa), Janet Otieno (Kenya) and Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria).According to the organisers, voting for the nomination categories will be open from August 20 to September 20."I am greatly honoured and humbled to be on the same flier with regional powerhouses such as Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Winnie Mashaba and others. To represent Zimbabwe at that platform of the CLIMA Africa Awards makes one excited. It shows everyone that there is talent in Zimbabwe," he said.