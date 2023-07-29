Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AWARD-WINNING gospel singer Everton Mlalazi is seemingly on a mission to push himself to the limit through regular release of fresh material.

This year, he has launched two albums so far and intends to drop the third one before year-end.

Mlalazi officially launched a 12-track hymns album, "Virtual Hymns with EM (Everton Mlalazi) and Worship Therapy", on July 21.

This followed the launch of his second offering, "In the Presence Volume 2 — God's Grace", during the Easter holiday.

Songs like "Ndokutevera Jesu", "Nyasha DzaShe", "Nomakunje" (featuring five-time Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo) and "Zita Renyu" — which are part of "In the Presence Volume 2 — God's Grace" — have been topping gospel charts on radio.

He worked with Worship Therapy on the project. Mlalazi told The Sunday Mail Society that he was not done yet.

"For the remainder of the year, I am now working with The Vine on the new album, which we hope to complete by year-end.

The latest offering comprises songs recorded in three languages — English, Shona and Ndebele.

"I came up with a hymns album because I love them (hymns). I was raised in a Christian family and we sang hymns at home, during devotions and at church.

"Secondly, hymns are loved by many, and so, to connect with my fans and listeners, I decided to come up with this hymns project," he added.

"The album has 12 tracks, four done in English and the same number for both Ndebele and Shona songs. The hymns have messages that are varied but mainly give praise and worship to the Almighty."

"Virtual Hymns with EM and Worship Therapy" has a refreshing and laid-back beat that aptly sets the tone for worship.

The message of hope stands out in tracks like "It is Well", "Does Jesus Care?" (Uyanaka), "Walking With God" (Bvumai Ndifambe Nemi), "Lord in the Morning (Nkosi Ekuseni)" and "Do Not Pass Me By" (Musandipfuure).

"Fans have so far fallen in love with ‘Apo Mambo', ‘Langa Lomphefumlo Wami', ‘It is Well' and ‘I Need Thee Precious Jesus' done by my daughter Natasha," he said.

"However, to be honest, this year, our main project is my second album, which is ‘In the Presence Volume 2 – God's Grace'. The hymns album is a bonus. It was an unplugged session I did in Nyanga in an outdoor setting and it was meant to be just a worship session. But it really sounded good and we decided to produce it as a fully fledged hymns album."

The praise and worship singer's contribution to the music industry is celebrated within and beyond the country's borders.

He has walked away with several gongs after being nominated for several local awards.

Mlalazi also recently got a double nomination for the Nigerian 2023 CLIMA Africa Awards, which are set for October 2 in Lagos, Nigeria.

He was nominated for the African Gospel Artiste of the Year and Africa Best Male Gospel Artiste of the Year categories.

He will come up against some of the continent's gospel heavyweights, among them Dunsin Oyekan and Nathaniel Bassey (Nigeria), Joe Mettle (Ghana), Winnie Mashaba (South Africa), Janet Otieno (Kenya) and Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria).

According to the organisers, voting for the nomination categories will be open from August 20 to September 20.

"I am greatly honoured and humbled to be on the same flier with regional powerhouses such as Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Winnie Mashaba and others. To represent Zimbabwe at that platform of the CLIMA Africa Awards makes one excited. It shows everyone that there is talent in Zimbabwe," he said.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Foreigners fuel Zimbabwe's wildlife illicit financial flows

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Harmful practices rob girls of their rights

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mangwana tells Malema to go to hell

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Malema organising 500 free buses for Zimbabweans to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Former UJ lecturer Lyness Matizirofa faces off against top attorneys at LPC

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

How Oskido 'discovered' Berita at taxi rank

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa blamed for disqualification of candidates

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa want courts to do their work

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Printing of Zimbabwe presidential ballot papers begins

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

We're ready for elections

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

15 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

17 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

17 hrs ago | 366 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

18 hrs ago | 1921 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

22 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

22 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

23 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

24 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

29 Jul 2023 at 12:46hrs | 857 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 660 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 480 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

29 Jul 2023 at 09:33hrs | 509 Views

HEXCO results out

29 Jul 2023 at 09:06hrs | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

29 Jul 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1171 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1348 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 404 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 616 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 2052 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

29 Jul 2023 at 07:25hrs | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days