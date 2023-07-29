Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Printing of Zimbabwe presidential ballot papers begins

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRINTING of ballot papers for the presidential election has commenced following the conclusion of all court cases related to the election last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has confirmed.

The process began soon after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal on Friday by presidential aspirant Mr Saviour Kasukuwere seeking to overturn a High Court ruling barring him from contesting the August 23 election.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail yesterday, ZEC vice chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa said: "We have no problem with the presidential ballot papers now that we have been cleared by the courts.

"We have started printing those ballot papers.

"However, the current court cases relating to National Assembly candidates are impacting the printing of ballot papers."

He, however, refused to divulge whether ZEC had begun printing ballot papers for elections in National Assembly constituencies that have not been affected by court challenges.

Delays in finalising cases, he added, was hindering other election-related processes, such as postal voting.

"We have not yet distributed voting material to those taking part through postal voting.

"We received applications and ZEC closed the receipt of applications.

"Our challenge now is to send three ballot papers for the presidential, National Assembly and local authority elections to those who qualify for postal voting.

"Although we are clear on the presidential ballot, we are not yet clear on the National Assembly."

Postal voting is open to members of the uniformed forces and election officials intending to cast their votes ahead of the August 23 polls when they will be on official duty.

Those who qualify for postal voting include members of the disciplined forces, electoral officers, diplomatic and consular officials working outside the country and their spouses.

The process is open to those who apply not more than 14 days after sitting of the Nomination Court.

Successful applicants receive their voting material in advance and will be required to send their votes in sealed envelopes to the chief elections officer at least 14 days before polling day, which is Wednesday next week.

The chief elections officer is then supposed to distribute the postal votes to their respective constituencies within seven days of the date of the actual poll.

On Thursday, ZEC will conduct elections for members of the National Council of Chiefs, marking the first stage of the 2023 harmonised elections.

In an earlier separate interview, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said preparations for the elections to the council, which is constituted by an Act of Parliament to represent traditional chiefs across the country, were on course.

"The commission has already prepared the ballot paper for the election," he said.

"It is important to note that the ballot paper is blank since the commission does not know the names of chiefs who will be nominated for election on August 3, 2023.

"The provincial assemblies of chiefs will meet on August 3, 2023 to elect members to their respective provincial council of chiefs.

"The combined provincial councils of chiefs become the National Council of Chiefs or simply the Council of Chiefs," he said.

Thirty-six chiefs will be elected into the council — Manicaland (5), Mashonaland Central (4), Mashonaland East (4), Mashonaland West (4), Masvingo (5), Matebeleland North (5), Matebeleland South (4) and Midlands (5).

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Foreigners fuel Zimbabwe's wildlife illicit financial flows

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Harmful practices rob girls of their rights

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mangwana tells Malema to go to hell

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Malema organising 500 free buses for Zimbabweans to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Former UJ lecturer Lyness Matizirofa faces off against top attorneys at LPC

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

How Oskido 'discovered' Berita at taxi rank

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa blamed for disqualification of candidates

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa want courts to do their work

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

We're ready for elections

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

15 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

17 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

17 hrs ago | 366 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

18 hrs ago | 1921 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

22 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

22 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

23 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

24 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

29 Jul 2023 at 12:46hrs | 857 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 660 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 480 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

29 Jul 2023 at 09:33hrs | 509 Views

HEXCO results out

29 Jul 2023 at 09:06hrs | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

29 Jul 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1171 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1348 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 404 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 616 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 2052 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

29 Jul 2023 at 07:25hrs | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days