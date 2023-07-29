Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa want courts to do their work

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The GOVERNMENT does not interfere with the work of the Judiciary, and those accusing it of having a hand in recent court rulings barring some opposition candidates from contesting the August 23 harmonised elections are clearly ignorant, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking to the media yesterday after his arrival from Russia, where he was attending the Second Summit of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, President Mnangagwa said he was not involved in any election-related court dispute.

"They should go and recover their school fees from where they went to school," he said.

"I am nowhere near the court. I have never taken anybody to court, so if they are making such allegations, it means they do not have much education."

More than a dozen opposition candidates have been barred from contesting the forthcoming polls after courts made findings that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission erred by accepting their nominations.

Independent presidential candidate Mr Saviour Kasukuwere was blocked from contesting for the top job in the land after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal challenging a High Court ruling that nullified his nomination.

The apex court ruled that Mr Kasukuwere's appeal "lacked merit".

On Thursday, 17 opposition National Assembly candidates, including 12 from the Citizens Coalition for Change, were stopped from participating in the polls after the Bulawayo High Court found that they had filed their nomination papers out of time.

Labour Economists and African Democrats leader Ms Linda Masarira, who wanted to contest the presidential election, also had her application to stand in the polls dismissed after she failed to pay her nomination fees on time.

Turning to the just-ended summit, President Mnangagwa said African countries, including Zimbabwe, were at the forefront of shaping a new world order.

"We were all well-received and the response by Heads of State from Africa was very encouraging," he said.

"Out of the 54 countries, the majority of Heads of State went to Russia for the Russia-Africa Summit, which shows that Africa respects Russia, and Africa is now independent and cannot be bullied as to what it must do.

"Yes, leaders from a few countries did not go, but the majority of Heads of State went."

African countries that were not represented at the Head of State level, he said, sent representatives.

"There was a lot of co-operation, especially in the area of food security across Africa," he said.

"President (Vladimir) Putin also added a donation to several countries that have insecure food situations; he made donations of several metric tonnes."

He added: "Then you are fully aware of the geopolitical situation in the country (Russia) . . . there is now a mood of creating a new world order, and it is unfolding.

"We all are contributing to a new world order, where everybody is treated equally and where international law is observed."

Addressing the summit on Friday, President Mnangagwa said there was need to dislodge the Western hegemonic rule and influence.

"For decades, sustainable socio-economic development at regional and global levels has been hindered by the escalating threat of transnational organised crime, conflict and terrorism that encroach upon global peace and security," he said.

"In Zimbabwe, we have a philosophy that ‘a country is built, developed, ruled and prayed for by its own people'. We leave no one and no place behind.

"Strengthening existing institutions, as well as carving new partnerships, remain key for a just and peaceful world order, which is unfolding.

"In this context, Zimbabwe commends the Russian Federation for its solidarity and support, guided by our shared aspirations and development objectives for convening this Russia-African Summit."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

4 hrs ago | 795 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Foreigners fuel Zimbabwe's wildlife illicit financial flows

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Harmful practices rob girls of their rights

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mangwana tells Malema to go to hell

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Malema organising 500 free buses for Zimbabweans to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Former UJ lecturer Lyness Matizirofa faces off against top attorneys at LPC

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

How Oskido 'discovered' Berita at taxi rank

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa blamed for disqualification of candidates

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Printing of Zimbabwe presidential ballot papers begins

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

We're ready for elections

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

15 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

17 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

17 hrs ago | 366 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

18 hrs ago | 1922 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

22 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

22 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

23 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

24 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

29 Jul 2023 at 12:46hrs | 857 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 660 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 480 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

29 Jul 2023 at 09:33hrs | 509 Views

HEXCO results out

29 Jul 2023 at 09:06hrs | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

29 Jul 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1171 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1348 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 404 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 616 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 2052 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

29 Jul 2023 at 07:25hrs | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days