Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Government has given the greenlight to local authorities, that can afford, to have their outgoing mayors and chairpersons buy vehicles that have been allocated to them.A few months ago, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Nguni requested to buy his mayoral pool vehicle — a Toyota Hilux Double Cab — at a give-away price of US$16 494 as his exit package.Clr Mguni (Ward 23) was elected in September 2018 and his first term in office is drawing to an end next month.According to communication, dated 18 July 2023 to all local authorities, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde July Moyo gave the go ahead to those local authorities that can afford, to dispose the vehicles to the outgoing mayors and council chairpersons."I refer to applications from all authorities in relation to request by the outgoing mayors and chairpersons to procure mayoral vehicles. This serves to inform you that local authorities that can afford should consider disposing the vehicles to the outgoing mayors and chairpersons," reads the communiqué from Minister Moyo.Clr Mguni had made the request for the car to take home through a letter to the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube.According to a council confidential report of the General Purposes Committee dated 24 April titled "Request by his worship, the Mayor, Councillor S Mguni to purchase a mayoral pool car at the end of mayoral term," the mayor said his term is ending at the end of July this year."You will recall that council had previously sold mayoral pool vehicles to outgoing mayors upon the termination of their mandate. The current 2018-2023 municipal term is terminating on or about 31 July 2023," wrote Clr Mguni."Pursuant to set precedent, I hereby write to you requesting that council considers selling one of the mayoral pool vehicles to me upon the termination of this municipal term of office. The said sale being subject to such terms and conditions consistent with practice established by council over years. Thanking you in advance for your usual co-operation."However, Clr Mguni, according to the report said he will not drive home a mayoral Mercedes Benz as it has broken down. Instead, he has been offered to purchase a Toyota Hilux Double Cab at the depreciated value of US$16 494.As per tradition, exiting mayors are offered an opportunity to buy one of the mayoral pool cars as exit packages.For instance, on 7 November 2018 council resolved to offer Clr Mguni's predecessor, Mr Martin Moyo a choice between a Mazda BT50 valued at $3 000,00 or the Chevrolet Trailblazer at the depreciated value of $14 732,00.The vehicle was supposed to be fully serviced upon offer.