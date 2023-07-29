Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

How Oskido 'discovered' Berita at taxi rank

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THROUGHOUT his long and storied career, Kalawa supremo Oskido has earned a reputation as a man that is capable of finding talent in the unlikeliest of places.

Take for example, the case of Anesu Mupemi, a Bulawayo Polytechnic student who jumped on stage, grabbed the mic and started chanting lyrics during a Boom Shaka gig at the Palace Gardens in 1993.

If he were any other music executive, Oskido might have been unsettled, annoyed even, by the sight of this dreadlocked youth jumping on stage during a gig featuring what was then one of the hottest acts in Southern Africa.

Instead, Oskido listened intently, and in the dreadlocked youngster's chants, he heard the deep and profound lyricism that betrayed his upbringing in the gritty streets of Mbare.

Before long, the world of music would be introduced to Mupemi, going under the name of Jah Seed, who was now a member of the legendary trio, Bongo Muffin.

Twenty years later, Oskido would discover yet another Zimbabwean, in a setting that was just as unglamourous.

When an unknown brand hired the Kalawa boss for a taxi rank activation campaign in the Eastern Cape in 2013, he did not know that he was about to be the man fated with taking Berita Khumalo from an obscure act, to a songbird appreciated across Mzansi and beyond.

In an interview with media personality Slikour last week, Berita said before Oskido's intervention, her music was coveted by a few die-hard afro-soul fans that had caught on to her limitless potential as a vocalist early.  

"When I first started making music, it was the era of physical sales. So, I remember at the time, when I put out my music, I was a student so there was no promo, no release plan or any of that. What actually happened was that my then record label took my music to SABC and Thandolwethu got picked up by Eddie Zondi, who had a Sunday playlist. He loved the song and he started playing it even though I didn't know him. He just started playing the song every Sunday. The song started playing in February or March but still no one knew who I was.

Then in August I got a random call from a music store, Música, who said people were coming into their shop asking for the album and they wanted to know how they could stock it," she said.

Berita revealed how Oskido, as her music spread, was so impressed by a live performance of her hit song Thandolwethu, that he decided to include it on his smash hit Oskido I Believe album, which at the time had already been wrapped up.

"That's how my music got into stores and around that same time I was doing an activation campaign for a brand that was doing taxi rank activations and they booked me and they also booked Oskido. So Oskido came to the Eastern Cape to this taxi rank activation gig and he watched me on stage and he watched me perform Thandolwethu. Afterwards he came to me and said he thought he was done with his album but that song deserved to be on it. So, we had to send him the song quickly and he put it on the album. Oskido put out his 2013 I Believe album and it was such a great time. The album had Candy's Tsa Mandebele and it was a big album. I started touring with Oskido and he literally gave me my first big break," she said.

Berita who was resident in New Zealand before relocating to South Africa, said although she had gone to Mzansi to further her education, in reality she wanted to pursue her music career. After spending time in New Zealand where being young, black and African was not glamorous, the Eastern Cape, where she was following in the fresh footsteps of a recently signed Zahara, was a breath of much needed fresh air.

"Moving to a different country, and this is 15  years ago, was different. It's cool that being African now, all over the world, is something that is regarded as cool. Back then, it was not cool. Living overseas, I felt like I wanted to showcase who I am. So, I came to South Africa to study in 2012, but secretly to pursue music. So, when I came to South Africa because growing up in Zim, I had a connection to music from South Africa from listening to the likes of Mafikizolo, Malaika and Lucky Dube, I knew that I had a gift and moving to the Eastern Cape was the best thing for me at the time.

"I went to Walter Sisulu University and back then Zahara, who was still known as Spinach, was the talk of the place because everyone was saying she had just been signed in Johannesburg. So, here I was with my guitar and everyone was saying let's support her because if we do, she is also going to make us proud like her. Within a year my journey took off pretty quickly. While I was at school I recorded my first album, the first song comes out and then boom!" she said.

As she celebrates 10 years since the release of her breakout album, Berita said she was proud when she came across people who reminded her that it had left an indelible mark in their lives.

"You know, it's definitely been a journey and I think as an artiste what I have realised is that you go through different seasons. 10 years since the release, I am inspired by the urban space where people release music all the time because sometimes there are songs in which I felt a certain way but as time goes on, as an artiste you think, I am no longer feeling that way but instead this is how I feel now. You also get to have an appreciation of the fact that as soon as the music is released, it is no longer mine, it is now for the people. To this day, there are songs from the Conquering Spirit album that will have people coming to me to say ‘My child is called Thandolwethu because of your song'. I have heard this a number of times and it is because the music continues to have its own life," she said.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

4 hrs ago | 795 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Foreigners fuel Zimbabwe's wildlife illicit financial flows

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Harmful practices rob girls of their rights

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mangwana tells Malema to go to hell

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Malema organising 500 free buses for Zimbabweans to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Former UJ lecturer Lyness Matizirofa faces off against top attorneys at LPC

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa blamed for disqualification of candidates

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa want courts to do their work

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Printing of Zimbabwe presidential ballot papers begins

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

We're ready for elections

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

15 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

17 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

17 hrs ago | 366 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

18 hrs ago | 1922 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

22 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

22 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

23 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

24 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

29 Jul 2023 at 12:46hrs | 857 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 660 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 480 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

29 Jul 2023 at 09:33hrs | 509 Views

HEXCO results out

29 Jul 2023 at 09:06hrs | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

29 Jul 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1171 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1348 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 404 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 616 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 2052 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

29 Jul 2023 at 07:25hrs | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days