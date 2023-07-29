Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Former UJ lecturer Lyness Matizirofa faces off against top attorneys at LPC

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORMER University of Johannesburg lecturer Lyness Matizirofa has launched a complaint against global law firm Eversheds Sutherland and two members of Group One Advocates for unfair treatment and acts of intimidation in her case against the university at the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

Matizirofa also accused the law firm and two advocates of denying her and her legal team a right to access the court in the matter.

Eversheds Sutherland and the two advocates, Paul McNally and Tererai Mafukidze, represent UJ in the case against Matizirofa.

In the complaint, Eversheds Sutherland and its four employees were cited as respondents.

McNally and Mafukidze were also cited as respondents.

Matizirofa, who was a lecturer in the UJ statistics department, was fired for poor performance and gross dishonesty in February 2020. However, she said these were trumped-up charges.

Matizirofa, who originates from Zimbabwe, said her dismissal was based on xenophobia and the fact that she has a disability.

She has been fighting her dismissal at the courts without success.

This, according to Matizirofa, is because she has been discriminated against based on her disability and the colour of her skin.

She said Ever-Sheds and the two advocates also used strategic lawsuits against participation (SLAPP) to muzzle her and her legal team at the CCMA, high courts, and the labour court.

Matiirofa said this conduct infringes and denies her the right to access the court, which according to her, is illegal and unconstitutional.

She said the law firm and the two advocates also failed to disclose that UJ's former vice-chancellor Professor Tshilidzi Marwala and South Gauteng High Court Judge Phanuel Mudau are related. This was after Mudau ruled in favour of the UJ in August when Matizirofa challenged her dismissal in the South Gauteng High Court,

She said the Marwala and Mudau are also close friends.

"The adjudication of any complaints initiated by Prof Marwala and presided over by a family relative/friend who is a judge such as Honourable Mr Justice Mudau J over the matter in which his relative, friend and acquaintance Prof Marwala is involved is an affront to section 165(2) of the Constitution which prescribes that the courts are independent and subject only to the Constitution and the law, which they must apply impartially and without fear, favour, and prejudice, and the seven were aware of such a relationship," she said.

The very next day, on 14 July 2023, Ms Matizirofa lodged her complaint against Eversheds Sutherland with the Legal Practice Council.

Therefore, one can only surmise that her complaint was lodged because she is disgruntled by the fact that we on behalf of our client lodged a complaint against her appointed legal practitioners and/or that we received a CCMA ruling in our client's favour, to her perceived detriment. We, of course, deny that there is merit to Ms Matizirofa's complaint and, indeed, that there is a story worth publishing in the Sunday Independent newspaper. Our rights, and those of our clients in respect of the litigious matters against Ms Matizirofa, are strictly reserved," said Milo.

Group One Advocates chamber administrator Delene Mostert said the group houses a number of advocates who practice independently and for their own account, adding that the request should be directed to McNally and Mafukidze. McNally said the complaint is completely without merit and stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of law and procedure on the part of Matizirofa. "I was a senior advocate acting for the university in an application to interdict Ms Matizirofa from defaming the university. The application was successful. Clearly, Ms Matizirofa was unhappy with the outcome. Nonetheless, there is no basis for the complaint lodged with LPC," said McNally. Mafukidze said he was a junior counsel in the defamation application brought by UJ and Marwala against Matizirofa. "The judgment against her in August 2022. She is just a bitter litigant. There's no merit in the complaint at all."

Deputy Judge President of the Gauteng Division, Judge Roland Sutherland earlier told the Sunday Independent that the allegations against Mudau were frivolous and lacked substance.

Source - IOL

Must Read

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

4 hrs ago | 795 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Foreigners fuel Zimbabwe's wildlife illicit financial flows

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Harmful practices rob girls of their rights

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mangwana tells Malema to go to hell

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Malema organising 500 free buses for Zimbabweans to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

How Oskido 'discovered' Berita at taxi rank

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa blamed for disqualification of candidates

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa want courts to do their work

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Printing of Zimbabwe presidential ballot papers begins

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

We're ready for elections

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

15 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

17 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

17 hrs ago | 366 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

18 hrs ago | 1922 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

22 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

22 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

23 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

24 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

29 Jul 2023 at 12:46hrs | 857 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 660 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 480 Views

Jilted Zimbabwe man sets himself on fire at in-laws' house in bid to win back wife

29 Jul 2023 at 09:33hrs | 509 Views

HEXCO results out

29 Jul 2023 at 09:06hrs | 205 Views

Mnangagwa's August 23 chance

29 Jul 2023 at 09:00hrs | 1171 Views

Kasukuwere says fight is not over

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1348 Views

CCC activists decry Zimbabwe's 'tainted' Judiciary

29 Jul 2023 at 07:27hrs | 404 Views

What's next for CCC after High Court ruling?

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 616 Views

Tsvangirai quits active politics

29 Jul 2023 at 07:26hrs | 2052 Views

White Zimbabwean farmer in court for killing neighbour's bull

29 Jul 2023 at 07:25hrs | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days