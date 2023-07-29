'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS' Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa is livid following the disqualification of 12 opposition parliamentary candidates in Bulawayo saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on the brink of throwing Zimbabwe into anarchy.He said skewed court judgments, influenced by Mnangagwa, will not go unchallenged, and Zanu-PF must brace for a bruising legal fight to overturn the decision, which will likely disenfranchise the electorate of their preferred choice of leaders.Chamisa hinted he may boycott the presidential election slated for August 23 if there are no legal and constitutional guarantees.Addressing CCC supporters at Rimuka Grounds in Kadoma, Chamisa said no one should be barred from contesting upcoming polls based on flimsy excuses."I will get to Bulawayo, there is no one who will be disqualified. If you disqualify candidates you have literally nullified elections."Then if you nullify elections, you would have driven this country into anarchy," said the youthful CCC leader.His angry reaction came in the wake of 12 CCC aspirants barred from participating in the August 23 elections after Justice Bongani Ndlovu ruled that they filed nomination papers after the 4pm deadline.CCC went to the High Court to challenge the Nomination Court's disqualification of 12 of its Bulawayo MP candidates who failed to submit their papers before the 4pm deadline June 22, 2023 arguing their candidates were already at the Nomination Court with their papers.Ironically, in other similar Nomination Courts candidates were allowed to file papers as late as 12 midnight.The controversial ruling by Justice Ndlovu effectively means Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube was elected unopposed for Cowdray Park while Tendai Charuka (Zanu-PF) grabs Bulawayo Central and another ruling party candidate, former deputy Industry Minister, Rajesh Modi wins Bulawayo South constituency unopposed.The court verdict deals a huge blow to the opposition as Bulawayo is a CCC stronghold, where key political figure, Gift Ostallos Siziba was running for Pelandaba/Tshabalala constituency.Others barred from contesting are namely, Surrender Kapoikulu (Byo Central), Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Nicole Jane Watson (Bulawayo South), Minehle Thandoyenkosi Gumede (Bulawayo North), Descent Collins Bajila (Emakhadeni-Luveve) and Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma/Mzilikazi).ln Pumula, CCC double candidates, Sichelesile Mahlangu and Albert Mhlanga were also stopped from participating in the August elections.In Lobengula/Magwegwe constituency Eric Gono was disqualified while Desire Moyo will no longer be on the ballot paper for Nkulumane constituency.In Nketa constituency Obert Manduna has also been barred from contesting in the August 23 elections.In another court case, High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo in Harare dismissed an appeal filed by CCC challenging double candidates recorded on nomination day.In dismissing the case, Wamambo said the documents submitted by the double candidates had nothing suspicious after the opposition argued that the alleged double candidates forged signatures and filed ‘fraudulent' nomination papers.CCC has time and again alleged ZEC and the judiciary have been victims of State capture.