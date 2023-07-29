Man disowns daughter over rape claims

News / Local

by Staff reporter

An elderly man has disowned his daughter saying she threatened to frame him for rape.This emerged at the Harare civil court on Friday where Biron Chihohwa was seeking a protection order against his daughter, Chipo Musarurwa."I want to be protected from the respondent because I was informed by people in the community where she lives that she is planning to accuse me of rape," Chihohwa said.Chihohwa said his daughter was fighting over his family's estate.He said he did not want to see his daughter again.Musarurwa denied the allegations and accused his father of lying before the court.Chihohwa was granted the protection order by magistrate Sharon Mashavira.