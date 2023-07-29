Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman dragged his step-son to court on Friday accusing him of abusive behaviour when drunk.Winnie Magwenzi told magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Victor Kanyemba was an alcoholic."I do not have a problem with him when he is sober, but every time he comes back home drunk we do not sleep because he will be shouting and making noise," Magwenzi said.Magwenzi said her tenants have since vacated their property because of Kanyemba's behaviour."I am afraid that I will starve because tenants don't stay long complaining about his behaviour," she said.Kanyemba did not deny the charges and asked for forgiveness.Mashavira granted Magwenzi the peace order.