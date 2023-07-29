Man accuses wife of bewitching him

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman told the magistrate court that her unemployed husband was accusing her of bewitching him and causing him bad luck.Faith Mungandi said she has been a victim of domestic violence for years after her husband, Taurai Maigurira, lost his job."I work hard and always make sure that I find extra jobs to sustain the family," she submitted."However, he is not appreciating my efforts and is accusing me of bewitching him, causing him bad luck."Mungandi said Maigurira was also in the habit of verbally abusing her in front of their children."The children have lost respect for me because of his insults calling me a witch," she said.Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted Mungandi's application for a protection order.